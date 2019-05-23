Sunshine Coast woman who bit husband's tongue freed

A SUNSHINE Coast woman who was jailed after biting off part of her husband's tongue has been freed, but there are calls for her complete pardon.



In the early hours of November 1, 2017 police were called to the Reykjavik apartment that Nara Walker shared with her then husband and arrested her for biting off about 2.5cm of his tongue.



Earlier this year, Ms Walker told 9news.com.au the couple had been partying with an American tourist they had met that weekend and an Icelandic woman.



Things took a disturbing turn after Ms Walker tried to leave with the American man and her angry husband pushed the man down the stairs.



She has accused her now ex-husband of being abusive towards her in the past and says he pushed her back on to the stairs and also punched her. She says her husband then carried her back upstairs to the apartment.



"I was crying and he kept yelling that I was his and calling me insults," Ms Walker said.



"I was still finding it difficult to breathe and he forced his tongue into my mouth.



"I reacted without thought or intent."

Nara Walker claims her husband - whose tongue she bit off - was abusive towards her. Facebook



When police arrived, Ms Walker was arrested and she was later sentenced to 12 months in jail for the serious assault of her then-husband and assault of the Icelandic woman. All but three months were suspended but her sentence was increased to 15 months after a failed appeal.

Ms Walker said authorities appear to have no interest in bringing domestic charges against her ex-husband and "deemed me guilty as soon as they walked into my apartment".



She suffered a fractured rib, internal bruising, a sprained vertebra, chest injuries and bruising to her upper arms and legs.



Ms Walker's mother Jane Walker told the ABC she was appalled that her daughter had been charged.



"She loves animals, nature, all sorts of things like that. If there was a spider in the house, we'd have to carry it out gently, she's really a very gentle soul."



Ms Walker's lawyer told the ABC that women did not get a "fair shot of justice" under the system which did not often recognise domestic violence as a defence.

Nara Walker



Her language barrier also proved a major disadvantage during the trial.



Jane Walker told the the ABC her daughter was resilient behind bars, and after a month she was moved to a minimum security arrangement, which allowed her to work during the day.



Even after being released, the young artist still faces major hurdles, which could impact on her career.



The recording of a conviction may restrict her movements overseas and she still has to get a passport to return to Australia.



The lawyers who took over from Nara Walker's legal team after she went to jail, are taking her case to the European Court of Human Rights, the ABC reported.



More than 43,000 people signed a petition to free and pardon Ms Walker.



Letters were sent directly to the Chief of Police in Reykjavik, the Icelandic Police Commissioner, the Mayor of Reykjavik, and the President of Iceland.



Her case was made known to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade and all Australian political parties as well as the Icelandic Embassy in Australia.