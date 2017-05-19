Sunshine expected for weekend

Heavy rain is expected to clear just in time for the weekend.

IT LOOKS like Whitsundays will see the last of heavy rainfall today with weather expected to clear just in time for the weekend.

Forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, Julian De Morton, said the rain could start to clear as early as tonight.

"There should be pretty good conditions for the weekend," he said.

"(But) It's likely we'll see another 50mm plus across the area (today)."

Since 9am yesterday, Airlie Beach received 191mm of rainfall while Proserpine received 106mm - 50mm more than the May average.

Hamilton Island hasn't received quite as much with 52mm recorded since 9am yesterday.

The extensive rainfall was caused by an upper system which has moved across the region and caused a destabilisation of the atmosphere, Mr De Morton said.

There are currently no road closures however flood prone roads are being monitored by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Keep up to date with closures via www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au.

View the Hamilton Plains flood camera through www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/487/Hamilton-Plains-Flood-Camera.