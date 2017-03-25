SUP Challenge returns to Whitsundays

IT'S BACK: The Whitsunday Stand Up Paddle Challenge will return in May with a week of festivities.

EXCITEMENT is building for the third annual Whitsunday SUP Challenge (May 7-13) and race competitors are getting pumped for another huge week of sailing and Stand Up Paddle racing.

Supported and co-ordinated by Naish Australia, the ever-growing event is set to host the biggest group of competitors yet.

"We currently have 48 paddlers for the week-long event who have already booked boats, and we haven't even opened the day event registrations yet,” event co-ordinator Alita Debrincat said.

"Word has gotten around about how much fun we had last year, and our numbers are growing rapidly. At this stage, we have almost run out of boats, so anyone who is still considering joining us hasn't got much time left.”

The event centres around a fun island holiday set against the stunning backdrop of the Whitsundays. Catering for all levels of paddler, the event offers everything from skills clinics and expert advice from leaders in the Stand Up Paddle industry to challenging but fun races and social paddles.

"2016 saw our competitors paddle in paddle tech clinics, distance races, relay and team races, downwind clinics, downwind paddles, and of course, plenty of swimming, snorkelling, sailing, relaxing and the odd party,” Naish Australia's JB Messenger said.

"We plan to make 2017 even bigger with more clinics, more races, more prizes, and more fun for everyone.”

The Whitsunday Escape fleet has both luxury and budget boats, catering to all boaties, with both sail and power boats available. Supported by the world's most successful One Design SUP Class Organisation by Naish (N1SCO), Naish One racing boards are available for all serious competitors.

Anyone interested in the day event on May 13 is invited to register now. There are two categories for day event paddlers - social/learning and competitive.

The day will feature a technique workshop, yoga on the beach, and either a leisure paddle or race. Visit whitsundaysupchallenge. com for more information.