SUP races make a splash

PADDLE ON: Competitors of the Whitsunday SUP Challenge on Saturday morning.

Paddling: It was a week of stand-up paddle fun and the Whitsunday SUP Challenge ended with a bang on Saturday.

The event, supported and co-ordinated by Australian stand up paddle experts, Naish Australia, saw competitors from around the world flock to the Whitsundays to take part.

There was something for everyone with different styles of racing including down wind, long distance, endurance and 100m sprint racing. But it was Saturday's day event that not only welcomed the professionals, but also those who just wanted to give it a go.

Event co-ordinator Alita DeBrincat said yoga was a huge hit on Saturday with attendees thanks to Vartamana Yoga Studio and Spa.

Content director John Messenger said despite relatively dreary weather, the day was a success.

"It was a very diverse range of people competing and it was great to see the different levels,” he said.

"There were people who had paddled in Hawaii and other places quite competitively and others who were paddling for the first time.”

Mr Messenger said it was the second time he'd been involved in the event and he said since his first challenge, the size of the event had doubled. "It's a popular way for people to experience the sport and there's also the fun and social aspect,” he said.