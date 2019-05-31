Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rebels sit in second place in the Australian Conference.
The Rebels sit in second place in the Australian Conference.
Rugby Union

Winning could prove real financial burden for Rebels

by AAP
31st May 2019 10:04 AM

THE Melbourne Rebels may reportedly be unable to afford to host a Super Rugby home final if they top the Australian conference.

They  sit a single point behind the Brumbies in fifth place with three games of the regular season left to play.

If they finish atop the table and earn a home final, The Australian reports, the Rebels will have to pay the visiting side about $75,000.

But chief executive Baden Stephenson denies the club is on the brink of insolvency, despite the recent departure of their chief financial officer.

"There is no doubt that things are becoming increasingly fairly tight, but I'm extremely lucky that I have an extremely supportive and proactive board," he said.

"We had our monthly meeting yesterday (Wednesday) and we have some plans in place and we are working away. We are confident of what we have in the short term. The longer term, post-2021, no one can crystal ball that."

Melbourne play the Waratahs, whose finals hopes are hanging by a thread, on Friday night, with NSW star Kurtley Beale and Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty both expected to audition for the Wallabies' fullback jersey recently vacated by Israel Folau.

More Stories

Show More
act brumbies baden stephenson dane haylett-petty kurtley beale melbourne rebels nsw waratahs super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Riders with a great cause

    premium_icon Riders with a great cause

    News 'There were some hills where I thought I could quite happily throw my bike away but then I thought about cancer patients and what they have to go through.'

    • 31st May 2019 11:00 AM
    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    Look out for these planes in the skies today

    News You will hear them in action.

    Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    premium_icon Father of three airlifted to Townsville

    Crime A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

    "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    premium_icon "Neighbours heard her scream for help"

    Crime A Proserpine man has faced court for assault on partner.