Super shot rule a Giant shock for netballer

GWS netballer Amy Parmenter says the Giants will deal better than most with the radical rule change introduced for the upcoming Super Netball season but admits it came as a "major shock".

Parmenter revealed players were only informed of the major change to the shooting rules of netball an hour before it was released publicly this week to howls of protest from fans, star players and the sport at large.

Netball's Players Association labelled the controversial move and lack of consultation as "disrespectful" and Parmenter's Giants teammate and Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has also blasted the inclusion of the super shot where goalers will be able to score a two-point shot in the last five minutes of every quarter from a designated zone within the goal circle.

"We were surprised by the new rules. We only heard about it an hour before,'' Parmenter confirmed.

Amy Parmenter plating for the All Stars and competing for the ball with Liz Watson of the Diamonds.

Parameter says the new rule was tested for the first time in team training at Sydney Olympic Park this week and believes the Giants have the shooters able to deal well with the change.

"We have good long shooters in Jo Harten and Kiera Austin,'' said the Randwick netball product living at Paddington and studying at Bachelor of Communications and Law at the University of NSW.

Netballers are emerging from months of private training and online fitness sessions to prepare for the opening matches of Super Netball on August 1.

Ash Brazill of the Magpies and Amy Parmenter of the Giants contest for the ball.

The original competition had been set to start on May 2 but was iced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers are still planning to run the full 60-match competition.