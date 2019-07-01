SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 12 in AFL Mackay

BLOCKBUSTER, WHAT BLOCKBUSTER

All eyes were on Rogers Oval where heavyweights North Mackay and Eastern Swans met in a much-anticipated contest.

But the touted blockbuster turned into an absolute fizzer thanks to a rampant Saints outfit.

North Mackay's odds to end a premiership drought stretching back to 2008 are now Winx-like following the emphatic 20.10 (130) to 8.4 (52) success.

The intensity early on was as high as anything seen in the Allied Pickfords Cup this season, that was until the Saints found another gear the Swans didn't have.

North Mackay's ferocious appetite for contested football and ability to spread when they got it, simply overwhelmed Eastern Swans.

The Saints also put the nail in the coffin when it mattered, bagging eight goals in the last quarter to put the exclamation point on a memorable afternoon.

Sam Dunbar booted five goals and Luke Slater, one of North Mackay's top M.J Miller Medal contenders, snagged four majors.

But as been written before, the thing that is impressive about this Saints side is their ability to find goals from multiple avenues.

In all, North Mackay had 11 different goalkickers, including the productive Sean Nicholson, Alec Townsend and dependable Angus Johnston, who headed a long list of best players.

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD FOR SWANS

Eastern Swans don't often get humbled like that on home soil.

The 78-point loss was a reality check for a side that had won nine games on the trot going in.

Even though they have got the bye this week, I'd be stunned if it wasn't a hard night on the training track at Rogers Oval.

The good news is the Swans were given a lesson in Round 12 instead of the finals.

Time is their friend and the beauty of this competition the Swans will get another shot down the road.

The efforts of Adam Vincent, Simon Buckley (four goals) and Marek Sajewicz provided a few highlights on a dirty afternoon for the white and the red.

THE HAWKS ARE COMING

We posed the question last week about whether Mackay City could charge home with a late flurry?

Saturday's 39-point defeat of Bakers Creek at Harrup Park is the first evidence the answer to that question is yes.

The Hawks grabbed a stranglehold of the contest during the second and third quarters before kicking away, winning 13.14 (92) to 8.5 (53).

Triple league medallist Desmond Hayes was at the forefront of a strong Mackay City performance, while Matthew Harris and Simon Spann also impressed.

Mackay City may be two games and more than 50 per cent adrift of the fourth-placed Tigers, but they are going to add some spice to the final seven weeks of the home and away season.

TANTALISING TIGERS

Bakers Creek continue to prove the chameleon of the Allied Pickfords Cup.

The Tigers had arguably their best side of the season, but had few answers to a resurgent Hawks outfit.

Bakers Creek have made giant strides in their return to the senior ranks and are still in the box seat when it comes to a finals berth.

But they have been consistently inconsistent in 2019.

Some good news was the return of Jordan Cullen, while Reece Walsh continues to prove a real asset in attack, booting four goals in a losing cause.

Bakers Creek has four consecutive home games at Tigerland (North Mackay, Mackay Magpies, Eastern Swans, Mackay City Hawks) and a win in one would probably do enough to seal a spot in the post-season.

MARVELLOUS MAGPIES

Mackay Magpies produced one of their more impressive performances of the season with a 96-point demolition of Moranbah at the kennel.

The Bulldogs went into the clash in a confident frame of mind after the previous week's defeat of Whitsunday, but were not given a look-in by a dominant Magpies outfit.

Rory Underwood enjoyed a breakout game at senior level, bagging seven goals in a brilliant forward display.

North Queensland representative Connor Smith booted five goals in a superb all-round game, while Josh Lawler and Boyden Prosser also impressed.

One interesting name on the team-sheet was coach Gary Downes, who donned the boots to help cover some notable absences.

The percentage-boosting success proved a timely one for the third-placed Magpies (6-4, 99.08 per cent).

BULLDOGS BACK ON THE BOTTOM

With Whitsunday having the bye, Moranbah returned to the bottom of the ladder following the 18.18 (126) to 4.6 (30) loss to Mackay Magpies.

The Bulldogs had few winners on the day, a stark contrast to a week earlier.

Todd Makejev stood tall in a well-beaten side, while Dakota Mathews and Peter Ferguson battled hard.

ROUND 13 - SATURDAY, JULY 6

Bakers Creek Tigers v North Mackay Saints at Etwell Park

Whitsunday Sea Eagles v Mackay City Hawks at Whitsunday Sportspark

Moranbah Bulldogs, Eastern Swans, Mackay Magpies bye.