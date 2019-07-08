SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 13 in AFL Mackay

Two games in Round 13 of AFL Mackay action at the weekend.

Two games in Round 13 of AFL Mackay action at the weekend. Contributed

SUBLIME SAINTS

North Mackay's perfect record remains intact following their 106-point demolition of Bakers Creek at Etwell Park.

The Saints are 11 from 11 in 2019, an effort even the now retired champion racehorse Winx would be impressed by.

Like most good sides, North Mackay put the game to bed early, skipping out to a 27-point lead at the first change and going on with the job, winning 16.13 (109) to 0.3 (3).

Yet again, the Saints did not have a poor player and shared around the best.

Angus Johnston got the nod as best on ground for North Mackay, with Cal McLeod, Steve Pugh, Jackson Perkins and Sam Dunbar, who booted another five goals, also featuring on the list of better players.

When it comes to Queensland country football, the Saints' record is only surpassed by AFL Capricornia powerhouse Yeppoon Swans.

The record-breaking Swans have also won 11 from 11 this year with an average winning margin of 176.82 points.

North Mackay's average winning margin, 105.18 points.

TIGERS NOW TEETERING

Crunch time has arrived for Bakers Creek.

The Tigers had few answers to the relentless North Mackay on Saturday and their finals hopes are now well and truly on the line.

Bakers Creek's form has fluctuated more than a country bookmaker's betting board in 2019.

Saturday's result makes it two wins from the past eight matches for the Tigers and one of them came against Moranbah by two points.

A bye this week will allow Bakers Creek to regroup ahead of what looms as a mini-final against Mackay Magpies on July 20.

The beauty for the Tigers is they remain the masters of their own destiny, with superior percentage of 32 per cent on fifth-placed Mackay City, one of the league's form teams.

HAWKS CLIMBING IN ALTITUDE

One of the best YouTube videos I've ever seen features Australian sprinting legend Cathy Freeman in the 400m final at Stawell in 1996.

Freeman conceded 42 metres under the handicap conditions of the race and produced one of the greatest performances of her career to win.

Here's a link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUQLV4gnWNY

I reference that video because Mackay City is producing a similar type of charge towards what looked an unlikely finals berth just a few weeks ago.

The Hawks have cut the gap to four points on Bakers Creek, but still have inferior percentage of 32 per cent on the Tigers.

Mackay City ground out a workmanlike five-goal win against Whitsunday Sea Eagles in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

Their profligacy in front of goal did hurt the Hawks, who had 25 scoring shots to 10 in the 11.14 (80) to 8.2 (50) success.

It is the third from the past four matches for Mackay City and reasonably elementary after gaining a 17-point lead at quarter-time.

The Sea Eagles were in the game at three-quarter time and trailed by 12 points, but the Hawks finished strongly, booting 4.6 to 2.0 in the final term.

Brodie Eden produced an eye-catching performance, while David Goodwin did some good things for Mackay City.

SEA EAGLES SHOW ENOUGH, BUT SPOON LOOMS

Whitsunday returned to the bottom of the ladder despite showing some positive signs in Saturday's loss to Mackay City.

The Sea Eagles produced one of their better quarters of the year in the third term, although it wasn't enough to prevent a 30-point defeat.

Yet again, Dylan Ryan shone like a beacon in attack.

The key forward booted five goals and posted a constant threat to the Hawks' backline.

Midfield ace Aaron Thompson, the North Queensland representative, knocked up winning the footy.

The Whitsunday best and fairest will be a three-way contest between Thompson, the dependable Chris Morrison, who again played well on Saturday and Ryan.

Teenage talents Lachlan Draper and Jayden Clark also featured in the Sea Eagles' best, with the duo's emergence during a difficult year providing reason for optimism in 2020.

WONDER OF MODERN FIXTURING

As a kid I loved pouring over the fixture.

Whether it be the AFL or Horsham District Football League, the machinations of the fixture (or draw) always fascinated me.

They still do.

Now every club in the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup needs three byes, but to squeeze that into a 19-round season, you get an example like last weekend where Moranbah Bulldogs, Eastern Swans and Mackay Magpies all had the bye.

For the Magpies, it is their final bye of the home and away season, while Moranbah has one more in Round 17 and Eastern Swans get the bye in Round 19.

St Kilda midfielder David Armitage (pictured left with four of his Saints teammates) sported his Eastern Swans gear during a recent training session.

STAR SHOWS SUPPORT

Mackay's most famous AFL export David Armitage's ties with former club Eastern Swans remain strong.

The St Kilda midfielder was captured in a photo with four of his team-mates before a training session.

Armitage debuted at senior level for the Swans aged 14 before heading south to Morningside.

He also played in the Eastern Swans' all-conquering Under-15 premiership-winning team (coached by yours truly).

The skilful left-footer, who turned 31 last month, has played 169 AFL matches, but just two in 2019, ironically against the two Queensland sides (Gold Coast and Brisbane Lions).