SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 15 in AFL Mackay

BAKERS CREEK COOKS UP WINNING RECIPE

Bakers Creek conjured their biggest win of 2019 with a gutsy 11-point win at Etwell Park on Saturday.

The Tigers all but slammed shut the finals door on pursuers Mackay City with the 9.11 (65) to 8.6 (54) victory.

Bakers Creek needed a statement win and sealed one courtesy of a hard, tough brand of footy.

In fact, it was one of the games of the season, with little separating the two sides throughout.

The Tigers did hold sway at every break, but Magpies roared into the contest during the third term, cutting a half-time deficit of 32 points to just five at the final change.

Justin Morgan, in just his fifth game of 2019, was named best, with James Rix and Lachlan Gergits-Tett also playing vital roles.

The win means Bakers Creek are still the masters of their own destiny.

Disregard the bye and the Tigers are a win ahead of Mackay City in the race for fourth spot.

The two sides will square-off in the game of Round 17 at Etwell Park on August 3, but Bakers Creek is in the box seat due to superior percentage of 32 per cent and a clash with bottom side Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the final round.

CULLEN'S PRESENCE A WINNER FOR TIGERS

When Jordan Cullen plays, Bakers Creek is a different team.

Cullen has made just four appearances for the Tigers this season, but they have won three times.

His contribution was important on Saturday, bagging four goals, in what was a low-scoring game of footy.

Cullen now has 19 goals for the season, which ranks him second in the club goalkicking behind Reece Walsh (25), who chipped in with three majors during this latest win.

Interesting that he is yet to play against Eastern Swans or North Mackay, but the Tigers host the Swans this weekend.

SO WHAT DOES THAT RESULT MEAN FOR THE MAGPIES?

Nothing when it comes to the ladder.

Magpies should remain third regardless of what transpires in the final month of the regular season.

A tough, tight hit out certainly won't hurt preparations ahead of finals, although coach Gary Downes would have been concerned by that first-half at Etwell Park on Saturday.

Bakers Creek clearly had the better of the early stages and were good value for that 32-point lead, which in fact probably should have been more if not for inaccuracy.

But it says something about the quality in the Magpies line-up that they cut the gap to five points on the back of a dominant third term.

For a side with some experienced campaigners, the thing that can be said about the 2019 Magpies is they are consistently inconsistent.

SWANS STROLL HOME IN BIG WIN

Eastern Swans lived up to expectations with a comfortable 187-point demolition of bottom side Whitsunday at Rogers Oval on Saturday.

The Swans booted nine, 10, eight and nine goals in each quarter on the way to the 36.18 (234) to 7.5 (47) success.

It was a good warm-up for this weekend's clash with Bakers Creek at Etwell Park.

The Tigers would be looking to give a better account of themselves than the two previous clashes this season where Eastern Swans prevailed by 133 and 70 points.

HAWKS WON'T GO AWAY

Mackay City added some much needed percentage in a 104-point home win against Moranbah at Harrup Park on Saturday.

The Hawks made it four victories from their past six games with the 19.13 (127) to 3.5 (23) success.

It was the first time this season Mackay City has broken the century mark and came on the back of wide contribution.

William Rose and the evergreen Owen Battersby each snagged three goals, with Josh House, Jarrod Rowlands, Adam Randall and Kurt Roderick joining Rose in the list of better players.

The Hawks' hopes of reaching the finals took a big hit when Bakers Creek defeated Magpies on Saturday, but also turned this weekend's clash with the Tigers into a must-win.

If they do come up short of September, two narrow losses will bite hard on Mackay City, both on home soil against Whitsunday (Round 7) and Magpies (Round 11).

WELL DONE FOR HANGING IN THERE

The end of the season can't come quick enough for Moranbah and Whitsunday.

Both clubs struggled with numbers on Saturday, something that has been a constant theme, especially on the road in 2019.

The Bulldogs have fared a little better than the Sea Eagles, whose woes have been highlighted in this column for much of the season.

But I want to give every player who fronted up for Whitsunday (against Eastern Swans) and Moranbah (against Mackay City) on Saturday a big wrap.

If there's one thing I can speak from personal experience, it is playing footy in struggling sides.

To turn up knowing you are going to be on the receiving end is bloody hard, and then to do it with limited numbers is even harder.

The two clubs will face off in the battle for the wooden-spoon this Saturday in Moranbah.

ROUND 16, JULY 27

Bakers Creek Tigers v Eastern Swans at Etwell Park

Mackay Magpies v North Mackay Saints at Magpies Sporting Club

Moranbah Bulldogs v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Stevenson Sports Park

Mackay City Hawks bye.