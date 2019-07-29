SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 16 in AFL Mackay

Eastern Swans defeated Bakers Creek by 56 points in AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup action on Saturday.

FOURTEEN ..... FOURTEEN

Jake Tollenaar had a day out as Moranbah destroyed a heavily undermanned Whitsunday Sea Eagles on Saturday.

The South Australian has been one of the shining lights all season for the Bulldogs and enjoyed a game he won't forget for a long time.

Tollenaar booted 14 goals, the best by an individual player in 2019, as Moranbah prevailed 35.18 (228) to 3.3 (21).

He had bagged nine in 12 matches prior to the weekend during his first season with the Bulldogs after making the move from Adelaide.

Tollenaar, who is working in the Central Highlands region as a graduate engineer, previously played in the SAAFL with CBC Old Collegians where he showed an eye for goal, particularly in 2017 when he kicked 34 goals in 18 matches.

But he was usurped for best-on-ground by the impressive Sam Davis.

For the Bulldogs, the big win saw them avoid the dreaded wooden-spoon, which is destined for Whitsunday Sportspark.

Ben Tume (who booted four goals), Callum Johnstone and Justin Sheahan also featured in Moranbah's best players.

SEA EAGLES' SEASON OF STRUGGLE

What a difference 12 months can make?

This time last year, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles were a juggernaut, riding high at the top of the Allied Pickfords Cup.

They would go onto win the flag, the second in as many years, dismantling Eastern Swans in the decider.

The club's issues with a lack of playing personnel has been well-documented this year, but well done to those footballers who made the long trip to Moranbah on Saturday.

Yet again Dylan Ryan was a standout, while Darren Jackson, Cayden Yuskan, Ethan Boyle (playing his first game at senior level) and Ned Ritchie battled hard in a losing cause for Whitsunday.

The Sea Eagles have two home games to finish the season against North Mackay (this weekend) and Bakers Creek on August 17 before an off-season of soul-searching begins.

Whitsunday is strong at junior level and a number of the club's Under-17 players have featured in the seniors this season.

But a lack of senior depth has been an Achilles heel and unless an influx of southerners hit Airlie Beach between now and March next year, it is going to be a tough and long rebuild.

SWANS DO THE JOB

Eastern Swans produced a second-half surge to shake off Bakers Creek by 56 points at Etwell Park on Saturday.

The Swans held sway by 20 points at the main break and went on with the job, booting nine goals to three for a 15.15 (105) to 7.7 (49) success.

It was interesting to see Eastern Swans were a bit undermanned going into the contest, but I wonder whether that will be a blessing in disguise when finals football rolls around.

Good to see the evergreen Terry Bailey and Stuart Buckley make their presence felt, while young gun Lachlan Clarke continues to impress at senior level.

If there is an AFL Mackay rookie of the year award, Clarke will take some beating.

TIGERS SHOW SOME SIGNS

In the end the margin was nearly 10 goals, but Bakers Creek can take something from Saturday's loss to Eastern Swans.

The Tigers produced an opening quarter that they will be looking to reproduce at finals time.

But you've got to play four quarters, not one, or in Bakers Creek's case on Saturday at least, two.

Playing-coach Carl Teske led from the front, kicking three goals.

Stephen Chant was named best, while Isaiah Lawson, Clayton Brand and Matthew Lockyer also caught the eye.

SPARKLING SAINTS

North Mackay's unbeaten march to the AFL Mackay finals series continued with a 140-point drubbing of Mackay Magpies.

The Saints' push to end a flag drought stretching back until 2008 is travelling sweeter than those impressive Ford Mustang's I see cruising the roads of the Mackay/Whitsunday region.

Sam Dunbar booted seven goals in the 23.19 (157) to 2.5 (17) result and now has 54 majors for the season.

Liam Byrne (four) and Cal McLeod (three) also hit the scoreboard as Steven Pugh was named best-on-ground.

Well done to both North Mackay and Magpies for their involvement in the MND fundraiser, with both clubs sporting special jumpers for the occasion.

It was also great to see Batman make an appearance on the day.

SO WHO ARE THE REAL MAGPIES?

This is the 16th week I've penned the Super Six and I'm seriously no closer to really understanding what makes this Mackay Magpies team tick.

I thought they would offer a bit more resistance on home soil against North Mackay on Saturday.

OK, the Saints are red-hot, but it says something that the third best team in the Allied Pickfords Cup gets hammered by 140 points with the finals series a month away.

Magpies' record against North Mackay this season has been awful.

In three games they have kicked 3.8 (26) and conceded 65.48 (438).

It is rare to see such a chasm between the top and third-best side in any football competition.

But their win-loss record this season in games outside of North Mackay is 7-3, having averaged 102.8 points per game and conceded 58.3.

Magpies do match up a bit better against Eastern Swans, who they face in a potential preliminary final dress rehearsal this weekend.

ROUND 17 FIXTURE, AUGUST 3

Eastern Swans v Mackay Magpies at Rogers Oval

Whitsunday Sea Eagles v North Mackay Saints at Whitsunday Sportspark

Bakers Creek Tigers v Mackay City Hawks at Etwell Park

Moranbah Bulldogs bye.