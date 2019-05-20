SUPER SIX: Talking points from Round 6 in AFL Mackay

Whitsunday Sea Eagles' Brodie Jackson and Moranbah Bulldogs' Jake Tollenaar fight for the ball in their AFL Mackay competition match.

BUBBLE'S BURST

A TRIP to Rogers Oval (and before that Illawong Park) has been the litmus test for many a genuine contender throughout the years.

And so it proved again on Saturday with Bakers Creek enduring a tough afternoon.

The Tigers illustrated they have a bit of work to do after ending up on the receiving end of a 127-point drubbing from the Eastern Swans.

The joy of three wins that heralded Bakers Creek's return to the senior ranks have dissipated in the past fortnight.

The thing that would have disappointed the Tigers faithful was the lack of resistance in the second-half as the Swans bagged 14 goals to one.

And things don't get any easier for Bakers Creek with a trip to North Mackay ahead.

SENSATIONAL SWANS

YES, the Tigers had a day to forget, but they ran into an Eastern Swans combination which is hitting its straps under first-year coach Graham 'Bomber' Adams.

Saturday was the fourth win on the trot for the Swans by a margin of 100-plus points.

Adams is certainly stamping his presence on last year's grand finalists and no wonder considering his brilliant track-record.

A member of the Queensland Australian Rules Football Hall of Fame, he was a champion footballer in the QAFL and represented his state on more than 20 occasions before embarking on a successful coaching career with Sandgate, and then Park Ridge before making the move to Mackay.

The Swans were ferocious in their attack on the football and despite holding a 44-point half-time lead, put their foot down in the second-half.

Luke Ball had a day out, snagging eight majors, while it was great to see the evergreen 'TV' Terry Bailey turn back the clock, being named as best-on-ground.

I know I'm not the first to mention this young bloke's name, but Lachlan Clarke is a young player going places.

BULLDOGS ON THE BOARD

THE trip back to the Central Highlands would have been an enjoyable one for Moranbah.

The Bulldogs celebrated their first win since returning to the Allied Pickfords Cup in magnificent fashion, thrashing Whitsunday Sea Eagles by 92 points in Airlie Beach on Saturday.

In a battle of the two winless sides, Moranbah had the game in the bag by quarter-time, booting 9.6 to 0.0 in a blistering performance.

From there, it was a comfortable afternoon for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Rose, playing his first game of the season, snagged four goals, as did Blair Hill.

In the likes of Rose, Callum Johnstone, Joel Bock and Justin Sheahan, who played seven games for the Sea Eagles last year during Moranbah's hiatus, the Bulldogs had just too much class for the home side.

GLORY DAYS SEEM SO FAR AWAY

2019 was always going to be a tough season for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles.

The back-to-back premiers had lost a hell of a lot of quality from their playing list during the off-season and to be fair expectations weren't that high going into this season.

But unless they can conjure a Scott Morrison-type miracle, the dreaded wooden-spoon will belong to the Sea Eagles.

Is there an excuse for a scoreboard that reads 9.6 to 0.0 at the first change against an opposition also looking for a first win of the season?

Sure, the sting went out of the game from that point, but at least the Sea Eagles won the second and last quarters, something they can salvage from a difficult afternoon.

Credit to players such as Chris Morrison, who is doing a top job as president as well as surely leading the A-grade best and fairest, Dylan Ryan and Alex Rodgers, but it seems like too much is being left to too few.

MAGPIES DO ENOUGH

A SECOND-HALF surge laid the foundation of Mackay Magpies' 71-point win against Mackay City Hawks.

The match was in the balance at the main break with the Magpies leading by just four points, but nine unanswered goals in the third quarter settled the contest.

The impressive Braeden Ebert had a day out, while the Magpies shared the goals with Jack Fortescue, Kelvin Prosser and Dan Cordwell each bagging three.

It was the first game of the season for both Fortescue and Cordwell, AFL Mackay's game development manager.

Both add a real edge to the avenues to goal available to Magpies coach Gary Downes, who would be delighted with how the team's fortunes have changed since that hammering from North Mackay on April 13.

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN SPEARHEAD'S DREAM DAY SPARKS MEMORY OF A FORMER TIGER

HOPE Valley full-forward Darren Mitchell booted 32 goals as his side thrashed Smithfield 42.23 (375) to 0.0 (0) in an Adelaide Football League Division C5 clash on Saturday.

Mitchell kicked 13 majors in the first quarter before what was described as a 'tricky' breeze resulted in him booting 4.11 during the second term.

The spearhead slotted 15 goals straight during the third and fourth quarters, but could only manage second best behind half-back flanker Lachlan Anderson.

Demons coach Scott Dykstra told the Adelaide Advertiser why Mitchell missed out on the top honours.

"I've always been a big believer that the blokes upfield do all the hard work and the full-forwards just get on the end of that hard work,” Dykstra said.

"I've said to all my full-forwards throughout my coaching career, 'you'll never get best (on ground), it doesn't matter how many goals you kick.”

It did leave me thinking what's the AFL Mackay record for most goals in a game?

A quick search tracked down a game in 1989 where Bakers Creek spearhead Anthony Baker booted 27 goals as the Tigers destroyed Airlie Beach 60.27 (387) to 1.5 (11) at Etwell Park.

In that report, Baker is credited with a new league record, surpassing another Tiger, Merv Stevens, who booted 21 goals in a win against Middlemount in 1982.

Baker, a school teacher originally from Tasmania, went on to kick 216 goals for the season, a record that only lasted two seasons when surpassed by North Mackay's Peter Harris.

ROUND 7

Mackay City Hawks v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Harrup Park.

Mackay Magpies v Moranbah Bulldogs at Magpies Sporting Club.

North Mackay Saints v Bakers Creek Tigers at Zeolla Park.

Eastern Swans bye.