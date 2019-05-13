SUPER SIX: Talking points out of Round 5 in AFL Mackay

The Eastern Swans proved too good for Mackay City on the Hawks' home deck. AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup Round 5 A-Grade. May 11, 2019. Harrup Park.

The Eastern Swans proved too good for Mackay City on the Hawks' home deck. AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup Round 5 A-Grade. May 11, 2019. Harrup Park. Callum Dick

MAGNIFICENT MAGPIES

Mackay Magpies produced the first major upset of the Allied Pickfords Cup, stunning Bakers Creek by eight points on Saturday.

The Magpies were sensational and really should have won by a much-wider margin.

They had 23 scoring shots to the Tigers' 10 and their ferocity at the footy was a hallmark of clearly their best performance of the season.

The last quarter in particular at Magpies Sporting Club was an tense, cracking affair with the home side booting 1.8 to 2.0, but still doing enough to prevail.

Plaudits must also go to coach Gary Downes, who was definitely upbeat about the Magpies chances when interviewed by the Daily Mercury in the lead-up.

Downes has Mother Teresa covered in the miracle worker stakes.

Seriously, how he turned around a side that scored just three points and finished on the receiving end of a 163-point hiding from North Mackay, is a feat that should not be forgotten quickly.

WHAT DOES THE LOSS SAY ABOUT THE TIGERS?

Great question.

The answer might well be a pineapple.

Bakers Creek went into the game on top of the ladder, sporting a percentage of 915.38, after beating Mackay City Hawks, Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Moranbah Bulldogs.

Sure, there are a few people saying those three clubs are only making up the numbers this year, but in terms of form it was a reasonable body of work.

As I mentioned earlier, I reckon the Tigers were flattered by the fact the margin was just eight points at the finish when you consider Magpies had 13 more scoring shots.

Was complacency a factor? Only those closest to the team would know the answer to that question.

For me it is a blip and one they would want to learn a lesson from.

It sets up a mouthwatering clash at Rogers Oval this Saturday as the Tigers take on a resurgent Eastern Swans.

SAINTS SIZZLE ON THE ROAD

Bakers Creek's blip means North Mackay hit the top of the ladder for the first time in 2019.

The Saints are now the competition's lone unbeaten team after their fourth consecutive 100-plus point win of the season.

Moranbah mustered just 1.5 as North Mackay slammed home 22.17 to win by 138 points.

Cameron Hill had a day out, snagging eight goals in a best-on-ground performance, while Sam Dunbar continues to enjoy a wow of a season.

Dunbar lifted his goal tally to 22 in five matches thanks to a bag of six majors.

Cal McLeod and the dependable Joel Campbell also impressed for the Saints, who broke the Bulldogs' resistance in the second-half, booting 14 unanswered goals in the third and fourth quarters.

SWANS SAIL TO YET ANOTHER BIG WIN

Eastern Swans are clearly building nicely after that opening round loss to North Mackay.

Like the Saints, the Swans are showing a real appetite for hammering their opponents.

The 139-point demolition of Mackay City Hawks at Harrup Park was the third straight win by a triple-figure margin for Eastern Swans.

WHERE ARE ALL THE HAWKS?

Mackay City Hawks are a club with a proud tradition in AFL Mackay.

That is illustrated by eight flags, four of which have come this decade (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016).

But the Brown and Gold are struggling, predominantly due to an alarming lack of available numbers.

Unlike Whitsunday, Bakers Creek and Moranbah, the Hawks have elected to field senior and reserve sides in 2019.

They deserve a lot of credit for that, but it is impacting on their senior performances when you consider a number of players fronted up for the twos then backed up to play in the seniors.

Let's hope this current predicament changes, because you know footy is strong in Mackay when the Hawks are strong.

UMPIRES NEEDED

AFL Mackay's Umpire Recruitment Drive was in full swing at the weekend as they launched into Umpire Appreciation Round.

It is a bloody tough job and they get a bit of stick, but there's no game without the umpires.

If you're keen to become an umpire, whether that is central, boundary or goal, contact Andrew Kelly on 0428 338 437.

ROUND 6 FIXTURE, MAY 18

Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek at Rogers Oval.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles v Moranbah Bulldogs at Whitsunday Sportspark.

Mackay Magpies v Mackay City Hawks at Magpies Sporting Club.