SUPER SIX: The talking points from Round 8 in AFL Mackay

North Mackay Saints continue to set the pace in the AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup competition. Callum Dick

TEN OF THE BEST

Chris Burdon brought up the second double-figure individual goal haul of 2019 on Saturday.

The Swans forward matched Bakers Creek ace Jordan Cullen's 10-goal bag in his side's 135-point demolition of Moranbah at Rogers Oval.

Burdon certainly enjoys playing the Bulldogs, with this performance following six goals against Moranbah at the kennel on April 13.

He now has 20 goals in three games and climbed to third spot on the goalkicking ladder behind Sam Dunbar (North Mackay) 29 and Swans teammate Luke Ball (23).

The win was the fifth in a row for Eastern Swans by 100-plus points and could well have been greater if not for inaccuracy, booting 22.29 (161) to the Dogs' 4.2 (26).

It is also great to see that two of the side's best players on Saturday, Darcy Mealy and Lachlan Clarke, have come through the Swans' famed junior ranks.

Both are making a great impression in their debut season of senior football, while South Australian product Jack Ramsey was another to play well.

SAINTS STILL SIZZLING

North Mackay made it six wins by 100-plus points or more with an elementary 141-point defeat of Mackay City Hawks at Harrup Park on Saturday.

The Saints laid the foundation in the first-half, leading by 41 points at the first change and 86 by half-time in the 24.22 (166) to 4.1 (25) victory.

Cal McLeod and Liam Byrne each booted four goals in a result that actually saw North Mackay's percentage drop by nearly 32 per cent.

McLeod is starting to hit some great form, while Byrne is a player more mature than his years and a product of the Saints' junior ranks.

It does say something about the real value of strong junior programs when North Mackay and Eastern Swans are setting the pace on top of the ladder.

A WIN'S A WIN A WIN

Sometimes all you need is a win.

Bakers Creek's season has been in danger of going into a tailspin, but the Tigers arrested the slump with a solid enough 45-point win against an undermanned Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Etwell Park on Saturday.

The Sea Eagles fielded a much more depleted line-up than the outfit that stunned Mackay City Hawks seven days earlier, but a five-goal bag from new recruit Joshua Patching proved helpful for Whitsunday.

Back to the Tigers and Damian Vicary, who crossed from Mackay City, was named best, while Josh Moyle, Austin Edge and Stephen Chant were others to impress.

Reece Walsh slotted four majors, with Edge, who played his junior football with Sarina Demons, Bakers Creek and Eastern Swans, making a mark in only his second senior appearance.

The win consolidates fourth spot on the Allied Pickfords Cup ladder for Bakers Creek, who are now 12 points ahead of Whitsunday, Mackay City and Moranbah.

QUIRKS OF FIXTURE IS LUCK OF THE DRAW

As the AFL can attest, getting a fixture that suits everyone is nigh on impossible.

This year's AFL Mackay senior fixture doesn't follow the usual pattern of playing each side home and away, and it has added something to the competition.

Heavyweights North Mackay and Eastern Swans met in the opening round, but footy fans have to wait until Round 12 to see the two leading flag contenders face one another again.

Mark down June 29 at Rogers Oval on your calendars for what promises to be a blockbuster contest.

That clash is the last time the traditional rivals will meet in the home and away season.

Speaking of the Swans, they travel to Airlie Beach for the second time in six weeks this Saturday to play Whitsunday Sea Eagles.

Luck of the draw perhaps?

EARLY LOOK AT MILLER MEDAL CONTENDERS

The M.J Miller Medal is the AFL Mackay best and fairest award.

Named after Mick Miller, the medal was first presented in 1974 and has been won by some superb footballers such as John Price, who was crowned the league's premier player in three successive years (2006-2008) and Desmond Hayes in the modern era.

The Mackay City ace first won the medal in 2010, then followed it up with success in 2015 and 2016.

So who are the early contenders putting their name in the frame?

North Mackay's Western Australian recruit Luke Slater has had a brilliant start to his career in North Queensland.

The thing about the Saints is that there are a number of players who will take votes from one another during the season.

Sam Dunbar, Liam Byrne and Jackson Perkins may well headline the North Mackay charge.

Young guns Darcy Mealy and Lachlan Clarke have been consistent performers for the high-flying Eastern Swans, but a player like Chris Burdon will have attracted the interest of umpires.

Bakers Creek has a great record of producing medallists with Josh Moyle clearly their most consistent player so far this year.

Braeden Ebert is in good touch for Mackay Magpies.

Unless their fortunes change, it is hard to see a Whitsunday, Mackay City or Moranbah player win the medal, although Sea Eagle Dylan Ryan, consistent Bulldog Jake Tollenaar or Hawk Ray Heppell might have something to say about that.

REMEMBER THE NAME LOKI HAINES

Lachlan 'Loki' Haines, the Round 7 QAFL Rising Star award nominee, was born in the Whitsundays, but moved down to Noosa with his mum Megan when he was three.

The 190cm teenager learned his football on the Sunshine Coast before joining Sandgate when he moved to Brisbane for work.

Haines has impressed as a key defender and said he had rediscovered his love of football at the Seahawks after a stint with the Brisbane Lions Academy.

"I lost it a bit because I got caught up in the thrill of making it to the next level and obviously I wasn't good enough for that,” was Haines's candid comment.

"I was just trying to find my love for footy this year and I've done that.

"I hadn't been with the Hawks when it was doom and gloom but when I arrived here I could feel the mood of a club I believe has a future.

"I feel we are building, I really do think we're going from strength to strength.

"Sandgate is a humble, down-to-earth club, which is awesome for me.”

ROUND 9 FIXTURE, JUNE 8

Moranbah Bulldogs v Bakers Creek Tigers at Stevenson Sports Park, 1.30pm.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles v Eastern Swans at Whitsunday Sportspark, 2.45pm.

North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Zeolla Park, 2.45pm.

Mackay City Hawks bye.