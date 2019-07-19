SUPER SPEED: First of the big boats hits town

BCE Chairman Paul McLaughlin, Abbot Point Operations Samantha Evans, Event Coordinator Barbara Kwaak, NQYC Commodore Cheryl Bullemor, NQYC caterer Sally Anne Wright and owner of Team SUV Simrad Con Saloumidis are excited for the first super boat to arrive in town.

BCE Chairman Paul McLaughlin, Abbot Point Operations Samantha Evans, Event Coordinator Barbara Kwaak, NQYC Commodore Cheryl Bullemor, NQYC caterer Sally Anne Wright and owner of Team SUV Simrad Con Saloumidis are excited for the first super boat to arrive in town.

THE star attractions are starting to arrive as the build-up continues to the Bowen Offshore Superboats this weekend.

Team SUV Simrad was the first of 10 teams to hit town ahead of the two-day event.

Many stopped to catch a glimpse of the boat outside the Big Mango.

Team SUV Simrad owner Conn Saloumidis said that although most of the boats rolled in Wednesday, he arrived in Bowen earlier due to his love of the region.

"The community in Bowen is absolutely amazing, this is the sixth year we've been here and they just open your arms to all of us,” Mr Saloumidis said.

"There's a real sense of community in the town, and I love coming here for this race because of that.

"People will come up to you and they're just so nice and friendly, and I love getting the opportunity to show off the boat and the race.”

This year will see 10 boats hit the water, about double the number seen in 2018.

There will be five inboard and five outboard super boats this year, with Mr Saloumidis saying that conditions look great for the boats to hit their maximum speed of 220km/h.

"We have a different race structure this year in Bowen with long laps and short laps mixed in,” Mr Saloumidis said.

"This means the race will be even more competitive and people will be able to see more action.

"Also there's the chance for a VIP experience for people to watch in the middle of the racetrack, which will be great.”

The day will be more than just the races however, with a large number of activities on the Bowen front beach and Starboard Drive.

Free face painting, balloon twisting, live entertainment, markets, tomato stomp competition and a 'Happy Rocks' drop are among the weekend's activities.

North Queensland Cruising Yacht Club commodore Cheryl Bullemor said the club was preparing itself for a busy weekend of entertainment.

"We've got our members who moor their vessels with us getting ready to move out of the way so that they can crane the superboats in,” she said.

"The NQCYC will also be hosting entertainment over the weekend as well as supplying food and drinks to everyone who checks out the festivities on Starboard Drive.”

Samantha Evans, manager of health, safety, environment, community, quality and security at Abbot Point Operations said the company was very pleased to be able to support the event for the third consecutive year.

"Once again we're proud to support the Bowen community with this event as supporting partners. It's an amazing event in the Bowen calendar and we love being able to help bring it here,” she said.

Mr Saloumidis said the Team SUV Simrad super boat will be parked up tonight, at the Bowen Soundshell from 6-9pm for anyone interested in a closer look and a poster.

However, if you see the boat around, Mr Saloumidis said he will be more than happy to talk to anyone.