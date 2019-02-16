Superb partnership runs like clockwork

ATHLETICS: Airlie Beach Running Festival is delighted to welcome Cruise Whitsundays back on board as naming rights sponsor for 2019.

Event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said the partnership between the festival and Cruise Whitsundays had been a cornerstone of the event's continued success.

"This will be Cruise Whitsundays fifth year of supporting the running festival and the seventh year of the event,” Mr McQuoid-Mason said.

"Last year's event was the Event of the Year winner at the annual Athletics North Queensland awards evening.”

In addition to the overall naming rights under the platinum sponsorship, Cruise Whitsundays also has naming rights for the half marathon.

Registrations for the 2019 festival are open now and

Mr McQuoid-Mason said anyone was eligible.

"It's a good time for everyone to start training and plan ahead if they require accommodation in the Whitsundays,” he said.

"It's been a tough year for the Whitsundays, so we are looking forward to bringing some good cheer and creating a fun event for all ages from four to 100 years old.

"The atmosphere at this year's event will be festive, with a race precinct on the Airlie Beach foreshore close to the beach.”

Mr McQuoid-Mason said the courses to challenge athletes would be similar to last year.

"The race precinct will be supported with music, food and a jumping castle,” he said.

"As the marathon, half marathon, 2km and 1km events will involve several laps, the precinct is an ideal spot for people to spectate or support the runners.”

The festival doubles as a fundraiser as Mr McQuoid-Mason explained.

"This year's festival will also be a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Townsville who provides an essential service for families that have to move to Townsville for medical treatment,” he said.

"These donations can be made during registration, donation tins at the event or through buying Silly Socks on the day.”

Mr McQuoid-Mason said there were a number of other businesses whose support for the festival is warmly appreciated.

For more information visit www.runairlie.com.au.