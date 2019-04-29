Superb seven: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

This week's list of available jobs in the Whitsundays.

A number of local businesses are on the lookout for people to fill positions.

SALES AND RESERVATIONS CONSULTANT - AIRLIE BEACH

A rare opportunity has become available at Cumberland Charter Yachts. A successful bareboat charter business, which has operated at Abell Point Marina for 35 years, Cumberland Charter Yachts are looking for a sales and reservations consultant to handle incoming inquiries via email, phone and walk-ins, provide quotes on bareboat charters in a timely and efficient manner, priortise sales calls and prospects.

MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST - PROSERPINE

Proserpine Medical Centre is seeking a medical receptionist. The main purpose of the role is to support the GP and nurses through an administration role. The duties will consist of answering phone calls, billing patients, booking appointments and administration typing and filing.

OPERATIONS MANAGER - BOWEN

Bowen Industrial Hire is a locally-owned and operated family business based in North Queensland. They service clients across the construction, civil, port and mining industries throughout the Whitsundays and Bowen Basin. They are currently seeking a qualified and experienced candidate to fill the role of operations manager.

HANDYMAN - BOWEN

A fruit and vegetable packing operation requires a competent maintenance person to carry out repairs and preventative maintenance work on a variety of machinery and equipment in their very busy packing shed operation. The successful applicant will have experience in repairs and maintenance of grading equipment, current forklift operators ticket and willingness to perform other shed duties when required.

BOTTLE SHOP ATTENDANT - AIRLIE BEACH

Thirsty Camel is part of the Airlie Beach Hotel and are looking for an experienced retail attendant for their bottle shop. This is a casual position with the majority of shifts being weekend and evening hours.

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER - CANNONVALE

Green Energy, the region's leading solar energy company, is looking for Australia's best office manager for their Cannonvale branch. They are locally-owned business that has grown from two to 30 employees since starting in 2010.

RETAIL TRAINEE - CANNONVALE

MREAL are seeking candidates interested in undertaking a retail traineeship. Their client (Porters) offers an extensive range of both trade and retail product lines for all your building and hardware needs.

