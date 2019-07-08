Superboats to race into Bowen

LIGHTNING FAST: Bowen is set to play host to the Bowen Offshore Superboat Race on July 20-21.

AN EVENT described as the 'fastest motorsport on no wheels' is returning bigger and better than ever before in 2019.

The Australian Offshore Superboat Championships brings back the excitement of death defying speed, loud engines and all the fun that comes with an event of this calibre.

With Melbourne team TCR Offshore Racing confirming last week that they would be travelling for the event, Bowen will now see a fleet of 10 boats tearing up the pristine waters of Edgecumbe Bay and the Bowen Marina.

As always it will be a heated battle not only on the bay, but also in the crowd, as onlookers vie for the best position on the Bowen Foreshore.

One of the event organisers Mick Boyce said that this year was shaping up to be one of the best yet.

"This is possibly the biggest event of the year for Bowen and we're always trying to make it even more impressive year on year," Mr Boyce said.

"Just with the racing alone we have some great changes. We have shortened the course by around 1.5km which means that spectators will get to see even more action all day.

"However for the moments when you're struggling to see the action, we've also introduced live streaming to the event for the first time."

With six mounted cameras and five drones, there will be no angles missed with spectators at the event - and all over the world - able to stream the action on social media.

As always, off the race track there will also be no shortage of entertainment.

Saturday (July 20) will see a myriad of exciting events, including a motorkhana, tomato stomp competition and a festival of fun along Starboard Drive.

Following the day's racing, Herbert Street will be a hive of activity with the Triple M Street Festival kicking off from 5.30pm.

Sunday (July 21) is aimed as a family fun day and is set to be a great day out for all ages.

Bowen Offshore Superboats event co-ordinator Barbara Kwaak said that not all of the action will take place on the water.

"This weekend is going to be absolutely amazing, we're very excited for everything happening," Ms Kwaak said.

"We have free face painting, balloon twisting, music at the North Queensland Yacht Club, a 'Happy Rocks' drop, our infamous Tomato Stomp Competition with major cash prizes.

"We then have the street parade with our 10 Superboats on display after. We have Whitsunday Motorkhana and helicopter rides going as well."

The racing starts from 1pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.