SuperBowl: live, loud, local

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
by Jessica Lamb

CALLING all American NFL fans; it's that time of year again.

Whether you're a die-hard fan, stranded ex-pat or a band waggoner who crawls out from the woodwork every year - the Super Bowl 52 matchup has been decided and you can watch it locally at Magnums Hotel.

Kicking off at 8.30am on Monday, February 5 on Magnums big screen, the bar will open at 10am.

Venue manager Jarryd Barclay said it would be live, loud and local.

Don't miss out on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as they look to go back-to-back when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota.

Not to mention the renowned Half-Time Show - a spectacle in its own right, where Justin Timberlake will headline.

The 10-time Grammy winner will grace the super bowl for the third time after appearing as a member of *NSYNC and in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl, traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the United States.

Last year's half time show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl half time performance in history.

With this year set to follow, make sure you're part of history and watching.

Local Partners