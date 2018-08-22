Menu
Red Bull Holden Supercars star Jamie Whincup shows off his eye injury.
Motor Sports

Supercars star Whincup ‘bloody lucky’

by STEFAN BARTHOLOMAEUS
22nd Aug 2018 10:58 AM

JAMIE Whincup will head to the OTR SuperSprint this weekend looking a little worse for wear after suffering a cut above his left eye just days out from the event reports supercars.com.

In a video posted to the Red Bull Holden Racing Team's Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Whincup explained the injury as being the result of an incident with a roller door.

"There's no good story, I wish I had some crazy crash on my jet ski or something," he quipped.

"I ran into a roller door. In my defence, the roller door shut while I was inside, I turned around and 'boom'.

"[I'm] bloody lucky. Could've taken an eye out, [but] it's just a cut. It should be 90 per cent for the weekend, but I'm all good."

Whincup is an ambassador for the new Bend Motorsport Park circuit and is among a host of drivers to have cut laps at the venue ahead of its inaugural Supercars event.

The seven-time Supercars champion drove a Mercedes-AMG GT3 on the venue's GT layout in April.

His 2012 Bathurst and title-winning Supercar features in the circuit's Welcome Centre, placed there on loan from Whincup himself.

