Supercars pornstar's $350k cash purchase

Renee Gracie has shown off the fruits of her labour by splashing out on a brand-new car.

The former supercars driver has raked in eye-watering sums of money since making the switch behind the camera.

Her fame on OnlyFans has soared over recent months with the Aussie saying she was making $25,000 a week before her story took off.

The numbers reached astronomical heights in June with Gracie saying she had made half a million dollars in one month.

A figure most of us can only dream of earning in a year, let alone a month, saw Gracie opt to upgrade her ride. Trading in her second-hand Mustang, Gracie outlaid $350,000 in cold hard cash for a brand new Mercedes Benz AMG GTC Roadster.

Accustomed to being behind the wheel of fast cars, the Mercedes supercar can reach a top speed of 332km/h - it's faster and more powerful than the car she drove at Bathurst back in 2015.

Gracie spilt the beans on another big purchase she made in July when she announced she had undergone a $15,000 Brazilian butt lift operation.

"It is the same surgery which Kim Kardashian and a bunch of celebrities have had done," she said.

The surgery involved fat being taking out of Gracie's stomach and implanted into her backside and also included her having liposuction on her abdomen, inner thighs and lower back.

Gracie, who raced with Simona de Silvestro in an all-female pairing at Bathurst in 2015, has enjoyed an incredible surge in popularity since her career move was first revealed by The Daily Telegraph earlier this year.

Her incredible earnings, after walking away from motorsport without a cent to her name, forced her into what she believed would be a daunting conversation with her dad.

"When I first started making serious money I had to tell my dad, I thought 'oh my god, I'm making so much money, he's going to start figuring it out (and asking) where are you getting all this money from?' So I just told him," Gracie told the Hit Network's Hughesy and Ed.

The Queenslander said she considered closing her account but was talked out of it by her dad.

"I had a little bit of a rough time on Only Fans, it does get hard to try and be creative all the time, I turned to my dad and said 'I'm just over it, I don't think I'm going to do it anymore'," she said.

"And he actually said 'don't stop, you're making so much money, don't stop'. He actually encouraged me to keep doing it because it's been life-changing and if anyone was in the position to make this kind of money everyone would try and do it.

"To actually have that support when times have got tough is really good.

"My family and friends don't really care or see the content that I make or what I do, they see the implications it has - the money and the things it's allowing me to do. That's why they support it."

Originally published as Supercars pornstars $350k cash purchase