Supercars sledge sparks vicious spat

Scott McLaughlin is series champion again – but the noise has been deafening. Picture: Daniel Kalisz

SUPERCARS is in the process of reiterating its social media policy to teams and drivers following a very public Instagram spat between series champion Scott McLaughlin and Scott Pye.

McLaughlin has been at the centre of controversy after his team was subject to dual controversies in his Bathurst win, with a team orders scandal and subsequent engine breach casting a pall over the 26-year-old's Mount Panorama breakthrough last month alongside Alex Premat.

On Thursday, McLaughlin was caught up in a war of words with Pye after the latter responded to an article via his Instagram story.

McLaughlin told media on Thursday morning that he couldn't "control what other people say, what they do, what they judge us on, whatever".

Later, Pye claimed McLaughlin's championship season would "forever be tainted", before likening the Shell V-Power Racing driver to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

"Tired of seeing this rubbish. As one of his 'peers' I've never spoken to Scotty about this or been critical of the team," said Pye on his Instagram story.

"But you must understand that some people are going to be pissed off that a car and team that's been constantly found to be illegal continues to get meaningless penalties.

"Not saying you wouldn't have won, clearly doing a great job but who knows? It will forever be tainted."

McLaughlin responded: "We were found once of a technical infringement in one qualifying out of 325 times being scrutineered. So now you understand why I believe this is how our title hasn't been tainted."

Pye fired back: "Even if it was once that's enough to being everything into question. Lance Armstrong (most tested athlete) was caught once, but it ruined his whole career."

Earlier in the week, Steven Johnson said on The Driver's Seat radio show that Pye's Walkinshaw Andretti United team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw had sent a "cheat" text message to McLaughlin.

After Friday's running at the Coates Hire Newcastle 500, Tickford driver Cameron Waters came to McLaughlin's aid, saying the social media story had crossed the line.

"For everything that's happened, it's not Scotty's fault," Waters said.

"He has nothing to do with any of that. It kind of is what it is, what's happened.

"The things that have happened with the engine stuff, it was pretty minute, it's happened, move on.

"That's what's a bit poor I guess from those guys, saying that kind of s**t.

"I love banter, but that's s**t. There's no more to be said, it shouldn't be said."

