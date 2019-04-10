Best SuperCoach NRL Draft Round 5 pick-ups

ANOTHER round of injuries hit SuperCoaches hard, with high draft picks like Shaun Johnson and Tom Trbojevic going down, while other hot waiver wire pick-ups like Dylan Napa are either facing time on the sidelines or underperforming.

Luckily for Draft SuperCoaches, there are probably still some good options that should be floating around the waiver wire, including a few absolute must pickups (If Matt Dufty is still available in your league he should be your number 1 target).

HOOKER PICK OF THE WEEK: Mitch Rein

Nathan Peats is now expected to be out until Round 15 after deciding to have surgery on his torn pec, making Mitch Rein a near must have player if you are in need of a hooker. Rein played the full 80 minutes in both his games so far, with an average of 48 points, all of which is in base stats.

While a very risky start, Manase Fainu is a left-field option with really high upside, and is currently outplaying Apisai Koroisau at Manly. While his average of 66 points is propped up by 3 tries in 3 games, he played 51 minutes last week, has an average base of 29 points AND has a PPM of 1.6! He is looking like a constant threat out of dummy-half so, if you like a risky option, Fainu could be your man.

Victor Radley was pretty disappointing in Round 4, only scoring 37 points despite playing 80 minutes at hooker, but could still be a decent option if Jake Friend is still out. If you are desperate, consider having a look at Jayden Brailey, Josh Reynolds or even Kerrod Holland. Also keep an eye on Karl Lawton, who could start and play huge minutes for the Warriors.

Mitch Rein takes the place of injured hooker Nathan Peats. Picture: Zak Simmonds

FRF PICK OF THE WEEK: Nelson Asofa-Solomona or Ryan Sutton

NAS may be on your waivers after a disappointing score of 20 in Round 3, but bounced back with a 60 point performance in Round 4 and finds himself against the Cowboys (AKA the worst defensive team in the league) this week. But if the likes of Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake or Junior Paulo are still available they are the players you should be targeting of the front rowers.

Ryan Sutton has done a good job filling in at lock for the Raiders, averaging 52 minutes and 49 points, almost all of which is base. He could move back to the bench if Joseph Tapine returns, but is a decent pickup if he starts. Other good options include Jarrod Wallace, Alex Twal, John Asiata, James Graham, Matt Prior, or even Jarred Warea-Hargreaves (if he returns from injury).

Nelson Asofa-Solomona went big for the Storm against the Bulldogs. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair)

While these guys are probably still owned, I have seen them popping up on the waiver wire in several of my leagues after a poor start to the season. Matt Gillett returned to his better position on the Broncos right edge in Round 4, and scored 84 points, boosting his season average from 43 to 54 points.

Josh Jackson is seeing less minutes in the new Bulldogs forward rotation, but is spending time in the middle and has almost doubled his base points scored per game.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Marata Niukore are probably the two next best options at the position if available, while the likes of Kenny Bromwich and Alex Glenn are also looking fairly reliable.

If you want to take a bit of a gamble, you may want to go after John Asiata, Ethan Lowe, Corey Harawira-Naera or even the man of the hour Jayden Okunbor (although I think he's better off in your CTW).

Matt Gillett has benefited from a move back to the edge. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

HALVES PICK OF THE WEEK: Chanel Harris-Tavita

Unlike most weeks, there are actually a number of halves options this week if you need to fill a gap or replace an underperforming player! Chanel Harris-Tavita had a great debut at the Warriors, scoring 79 points, including a try assist, kicking 5 from 6 goals and 29 points in base stats.

His halves partner, Blake Green, is averaging 49 points and is another solid option, while Josh Reynolds was impressive in his first game of the season scoring 47 and plays the Broncos whose defence is leaking points in 2019. Some other decent halves options include Cooper Cronk, James Maloney, Lachlan Lewis, Mason Lino, Sam Williams (if named) or the best base stat halfback in SuperCoach, John Asiata!

CENTRE/WING PICK OF THE WEEK: Brian Kelly or Jayden Okunbor

Jayden Okunbor has been very, very impressive in his first two games, averaging 79 points, 40 of which is in base! If he can keep this workload up for the whole season, he would probably end up as one of the highest scoring CTW in draft, making him a near must pick up this week. He has only played 2 games, but the Bulldogs look much better with him on the field so his position seems safe.

I know he plays for the Titans, but Brian Kelly is averaging 61 points, 34 points of which is base stats, and has high upside for tries, tackle breaks and line breaks. Some other players to target if you need a CTW include Michael Jennings, Mikaele Ravalawa, Bronson Xerri, Kerrod Holland, Corey Harawira-Naera, Shaun Kenny-Dowell and even Brendan Elliot, who should replace Tom Trbojevic at Manly.

Nick Meaney has been strong since his call up to the NRL. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair)

FULLBACK PICK OF THE WEEK: Matt Dufty or Nick Meaney

This is the position really tight on depth at the moment, so if these guys are available in your league you absolutely must grab them! Both looked pretty impressive in Round 4 despite only scoring 40 points each, and Dufty could be a decent player to try and trade away to get Tom Trbojevic if you don't mind holding onto him. Outside of these two players there really aren't any better options, so if you don't have a fullback to start you may be better off starting a non-starter to get points off your bench via auto emergency.