Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUNDING DESPAIR: $78K moved from Whitsunday centres

        premium_icon FUNDING DESPAIR: $78K moved from Whitsunday centres

        News Support services plead for change as ‘broken system’ threatens to leave region’s most vulnerable at even further risk.

        Mum-of-four caught with dangerous drug

        premium_icon Mum-of-four caught with dangerous drug

        News A ‘meltdown’ has led to probation for a 28-year-old mother of four children, who...

        Cannonvale cricket star shines down south

        premium_icon Cannonvale cricket star shines down south

        News Eat, sleep, cricket, repeat is pretty accurate when it comes to this young player’s...

        Drug-driving skipper loses licence

        premium_icon Drug-driving skipper loses licence

        News An Airlie Beach skipper has had his driver’s licence and boating licence taken off...