Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood head butcher Zac Hawker with new butcher James Fairwatcher, who lost his job at Woolworths Cannonvale after cuts to the fresh meats section. Shannen McDonald

HIS entire working life had been dedicated to supermarket giant Woolworths, but after sweeping cuts to employment the Whitsunday-based butcher was told just months ago he no longer had a job.

James Fairwatcher started his butchery apprenticeship with Woolworths in the Northern Territory almost 20 years ago, before making the move to the Cannonvale store in 2012.

However, in recent weeks the stores in Connonvale and Airlie Beach are some of the latest to fall victim to changes made in the Woolworths fresh meats section.

The major retailer has had on-site butchers for years, but the supermarket has now eliminated their freshly cut meat sections across the nation, wiping out local jobs in the process.

Consumers can buy pre-cut and packaged meats but no longer have access to a qualified butcher.

Woolworths first made the announcement of the change in 2013 and has since been making the switch to case-ready meat supply in their stores across Australia.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the change was due to ongoing skill shortages.

"In recent years we've found it increasingly difficult to find trade-qualified butchers, particularly in regional areas,” the spokesperson said.

"Due to these ongoing skill shortages, we have decided to transition from in-store production to case-ready fresh meat supply in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.”

Mr Fairwatcher said finding out he only had three months of employment left at Woolworths was both tough and stressful.

The father of three had the option to join the Woolworths general team, but at a pay cut from his previous role.

"I couldn't afford to lose that money,” Mr Fairwatcher said.

"Plus, I've put a lot of hours into being a butcher.”

But luckily, Mr Fairwatcher has not had to give up his trade.

Situated right beside Woolworths Cannonvale is Whitsunday Butchers and Seafood where Mr Fairwatcher now works alongside head butcher Zac Hawker.

Mr Hawker said the demand for their products increased almost instantly after Woolworths removed their butchers.

"We noticed the difference straight away,” he said.

"I think this change has been a good thing for local butchers.

"People are heading into Woolies, not liking what they see then coming over to us - it's really helping us.”

Down the road at Master Butchers Whitsunday, co-owner Dan Cameron said he expected Woolworths' recent structure change to re-unite consumers with their favourite butcher.

"This will work in our favour and it will hopefully push people back to their local butchers,” he said.

"Supermarkets have always been about convenience but there is plenty of benefit for the consumer when they visit us.

"You actually get to talk to a butcher, we can give advice on cooking and what type of meat to buy as well as having the option to supply the exact quantity that people are after.”