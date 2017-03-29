30°
Supermarket in Airlie Beach forced to turn shoppers away after Debbie strikes

Peter Carruthers | 29th Mar 2017 3:55 PM
Renee Tucker of the Jubliee Pocket IGA turns customers away from the only shop open in the Whitsundays after the touching down of tropical cyclone Debbie.
Renee Tucker of the Jubliee Pocket IGA turns customers away from the only shop open in the Whitsundays after the touching down of tropical cyclone Debbie.

RENEE Tucker of the Jubilee Pocket IGA stands out the front of the shop with her hands up.

She is apologising after telling potential customers they can't enter the shop.

The Jubilee Pocket IGA is of the few stores offering supplies to cyclone affected residents of the Whitsundays.

However, water seeping through the ventilation system on the shop's roof is responsible for the ceilings now being unsafe for shoppers.

Owner of the store Shane Kinneally said the roof was about to fall in.

Jade Davis serves one of the last customers at the Jubilee Pocket IGA this afternoon.
Jade Davis serves one of the last customers at the Jubilee Pocket IGA this afternoon.

"We came in to see what the damage was and there was so many people around just saying 'we need cigarettes, we need water, we need food please help',” he said.

"We said 'give us half and hour'. We removed the pallets (from the front door) and gave the floor a mop. Then we opened the doors.”

The store served hundreds of people before having to restrict access.

Now they are only serving customers who need ice, water and items at the front of the shop.

"We have had queues and queues of people for the last five hours,” Mr Kinneally said.

The generator at the store failed during the Category 4 cyclone and now the refrigerated goods have spoiled.

"We have had no power for 24 hours so we have lost everything apart from our big freezer out the back. We have got two pallets of ice sitting in there which has kept the temperature down.

"Tomorrow we may end up having a big barbecue out the front here and cooking up all the food that is frozen and starting to thaw.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie iga jubilee pocket tc debbie whitsundays

Supermarket in Airlie Beach forced to turn shoppers away after Debbie strikes

RENEE Tucker of the Jubilee Pocket IGA stands out the front of the shop with her hands up apologising and telling potential customers they can't enter the shop.

