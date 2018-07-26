Supermoto hero scoops the pool

SUPERMOTO: Andy McLeish leads Kayden Downing into turn one during the Supermoto Pro final on Saturday.

MOTORSPORT: Home-grown supermoto hero, Andy McLeish returned to his home circuit to see the chequered flag fly during the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club's Shark Leathers Supermoto of Champions event on the weekend.

Qualifying on poll for the 450 Pro and Open Classes, McLeish beat off competition from Australian dirt track champion Kayden Downing and local up and coming rider Harry Maxwell.

McLeish said after qualifying at number one for both events it was never going to be an easy win for the former FIM Asia supermoto race winner.

"You always have to put your head down and go for it," he said.

"I just rode smart and rode smooth and put in some lap times.

"But I always leave something in the tank."

Andy McLeish takes the Supermoto Open Class win. Peter Carruthers

Finishing the Supermoto Pro Class on 175 points well clear of Nick Hallas on 140 and Downing on 130 and McLeish proved he was still a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

Maxwell finished fourth with 126, but third in the open class on 137.

After a disappointing trip to compete in the United States in April 2017, McLeish returned to Australia to win the the Pro Class at Newcastle international Supermoto in September last year.

McLeish said on Saturday from pit lane at Whitsunday Raceway that he had no immediate plans to race overseas, but would take to the track in Newcastle at the FIM Supermoto Oceanic in September for the Australian Supermoto Titles.

After two convincing wins on Saturday, McLeish said "it's never a breeze".

"But it's always good to take out the win especially in front of everyone here at home," he said.

Supemoto riders took to the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club track on Saturday for the Supermoto 2.0 event. Peter Carruthers

McLeish also won the superpol flying lap event and pocketed $300.

WMSC's Chris Saunders said the fog lifting to a typical sunny Whitsunday day and the riders from the south jumped into race leathers quickly before their "winterised" skin went red.

"The always energetic Scotty McKeller gave the microphone a work out and the crowds informed and entertained to the action on track," he said.

"Wheelies, skids, drifting and jumps added to the great battles between riders with the few spills not requiring the attention of the AWB first aid crew.

"Combined with the Whitsunday Dirt riders dirt track under lights, the family friendly atmosphere saw spectators of all ages finish the weekend satisfied, at least until the end of the working week when July 28-29 sees Cairns, Townsville and Whitsunday riders compete again."

WINNERS

-Pro: Andy McLeish 175

-Junior: Lucas Quinn 166

-Senior: Steph James 175

-Open: Andy McLeish 175

-Vets: Darren Webb 172

-Road race juniors: Lucas Quinn 167