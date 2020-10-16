Menu
A F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from RAAF Base Amberley. Picture: Royal Australian Air Force.
Supersonic aircraft to fly over Mackay, Airlie Beach

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
HEAD outside today for your chance to spot a pack of super hornets flying low on their way to Brisbane.

Department of Defence region manager of public affairs Ken Wilson said eight RAAF Amberley's F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft will leave Townsville about 10am and be flying over Airlie Beach about 20 minutes later.

"They like to fly a bit lower over the water," Mr Wilson said.

He said although they could reach top speeds of about one-and-a-half times the speed of sound, or more than 1800km/h, they would be flying slower over the coast.

Those in Mackay will likely also be able to spot the hornets, Mr Wilson said.

