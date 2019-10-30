Superstar banned for corruption breaches

BANGLADESH captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from all cricket for two years, with 12 months suspended, by the International Cricket Council after accepting three anti-corruption charges.

The 32-year-old was found to have failed to report two approaches he received during a tri-series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018, and one related to a 2018 Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

The ICC said Shakib, the national side's captain in all formats and one of the highest run-scorers at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, had accepted three charges related to failing to report "approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct".

"Mr Al Hasan chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," the ICC said in a statement. The ICC confirmed if Shakib satisfied the conditions of the suspended part of the sanction, he would be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.

Shakib said in a statement: "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches.

"The ICC ACU (anti-corruption unit) is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance.

"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education program and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did."

