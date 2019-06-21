Menu
GIVING BACK: Proserpine's Tina Hamilton shows off her Rural Doctors Association of Queensland Backbone of the Bush Award.
News

Support and passion for community rewarded

by Monique Preston
21st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A PROSERPINE woman has won a Rural Doctors Association of Queensland award.

Tina Hamilton took out the Backbone of the Bush Award, which is given to the partner of a doctor for selflessly providing support to their partner, giving their time and being passionate about the rural community they live in.

She was among those honoured at the 2019 Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference gala on June 8.

Ms Hamilton, an occupational therapist who works with children with learning differences and special needs in Proserpine, is the partner of Proserpine Hospital doctor Rob Thompson.

Ms Hamilton said the award was a "nice recognition” of what doctor's spouses did in the community.

"I think there's plenty of people deserving of the award,” she said.

"Rural Doctors Association of Queensland provides the award because medical spouses bring more than just medical support to places.

"If the whole family is in a rural community, the doctor is more likely to stay on.”

Ms Hamilton and her family have lived in Proserpine for 12 years.

As well as her work as an occupational therapist, Ms Hamilton has been heavily involved in volunteer work in the community during this time.

She has spent time working in the canteen at her childrens' schools and worked hard on proposals to get grants for Proserpine State High School.

She has been secretary of the school's Parents and Citizens' committee and the Whitsunday Equestrian Group president.

She is the Uniting Church treasurer in Proserpine and is involved in the organisation of the church's flower show.

"Proserpine and the Whitsundays is a place where people have a big heart and do a lot in the community.”

She attributes her involvement in the community to her parents who were always contributing to the community while she was growing up.

"I was fortunate to have a good role model.”

award backbone of the bush award proserpine rural doctors association of queensland tina hamilton whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

