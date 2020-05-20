Support available for all circumstances and situations

WHITSUNDAY domestic violence counsellors have passed on a message of hope and reassurance to those building up the courage to reach out for support.

The month of May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month and as coronavirus restrictions limit travel and recreation, support networks available in the Whitsundays have been emphasised.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support counsellor Andrea Bradley said it was often the fear of what would happen after seeking help that created barriers for people in need.

“It’s not something people do overnight especially if they’ve experienced (domestic violence) over years and years and years, and getting out of that cycle is a really difficult step,” she said.

“There’s also a lot of shame and guilt attached too. Thinking you have the perfect relationship but behind doors it looks different.

“They know inside themselves it’s not OK, but they also don’t know how to change that.”

Andrea Bradley and Keely O'Hara play their part in Domestic Violence Prevention Month campaign.

Uncertainty over the future, caring for children and economic concerns are also factors Ms Bradley said weighed heavy on the minds of those questioning whether to seek help.

Counsellor Felicity Hutchinson, said the team at Whitsunday Counselling and Support can provide support across many spheres of life.

“Every person in this service has different skills to be able to help, or we can refer them out to speciality services that can help,” she said.

“Things like medical appointments and help with legal aid, so they can have a voice to be protected in the community.

“We can look at the hurdles that they face every day and give them an option, because at the moment they may not feel like they have options.”

Whitsunday Counselling and Support are domestic violence specialists and when residents visit the centre, staff will assess their needs and support them through one of their many programs.

Their services include court support, crisis accommodation options and specialist family counselling as well as community support groups.

There are also a range of remote support services available to residents in need.

Councillors Jan Clifford, Al Grundy, Michelle Wright, mayor Andrew Willcox, John Collins, Gary Simpson and Mike Brunker hold up signs to raise awareness for Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

The whole team recognise how much courage it requires for a victim of domestic violence to reach out for help and reassured those in need that the support would be flexible to suit their needs.

Counsellor Vise Ateli said taking small steps and building up the courage to pick up the phone or drop by the service was already a show of strength.

“A message for our survivors of DV that are currently experiencing it (is to) acknowledge that it takes courage to reach out,” she said.

“Just brainstorming acts of resistance that they know they’ve done will only help them when they decide to reach out.”

To contact Whitsunday Counselling and Support, phone 4946 2999 or phone DVConnect, the 24 hour Domestic Violence Helpline, on 1800 811 811.