Support flowing for 'bring back our girls'

THE Airlie Beach public toilet mural debate is not over yet.

After Whitsunday Regional Council voted against bringing the mural back in its June ordinary meeting, an online survey, created by former councillor and Fish D'vine owner Kev Collins, has shown the community overwhelmingly supports the mural.

After posting the poll "Bring Back Our Girls” on Survey Monkey, a week of responses had 1202 answer "yes” and 18 "no”.

Mr Collins said he was adamant most people thought the mural funny.

"It is pretty clear the very vast majority of locals are happy to have them reinstalled,” he posted on Whitsundays Noticeboard.

"I would expect the results of this survey to at least be tabled for consideration and Airlie can retain its sense of humour. Airlie needs to retain its character and stand out from the crowd.”

Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford said while the survey did seem to show overwhelming support for the mural's return, the council's public consultation would decide its future.

"Generally the consensus is that we (will) put up a couple of options and see what everyone likes,” she said.

"One will be the girls mural, we may also include some iconic Whitsunday hotspot. There will be a process where we'll have market stalls and online.”