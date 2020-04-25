Support for landlords vital during coronavirus lockdown

LANDLORDS across the country have been struggling to make ends meet following new government rules that many claim favour tenants.

While some assume property owners are well off, Gardian Real Estate sales consultant David Fisher said that was a common misconception.

The Mackay father is a landlord for two properties in the region and said he paid mortgages for both.

“The legislation the government first proposed was pretty frightening, it didn’t give protection to landlords at all,” he said.

Gardian Real Estate sales consultant David Fisher is a landlord for two properties in Mackay. Picture: Tony Martin

“Most landlords are not millionaires, they are ordinary people who have their own mortgages and bills to pay and in some cases may have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“For some people, rent doesn’t even cover the cost of their mortgage.”

For the past month, landlords have been left in limbo, unsure whether their tenants were obliged to pay rent or not.

After a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday night, that confusion was finally cleared up and Mr Fisher said it was about time.

“Tenants now have to prove a percentage loss of their income which is certainly a better outcome for landlords,” he said.

Landlords and tenants must negotiate any reduction in rent under Government laws.

Luckily, Mr Fisher’s tenants are still paying rent and have secure jobs.

He said he had negotiated a small reduction in rent for one tenant, but only because there was an increase at the start of the year.

With plenty of Mackay locals still employed, Mr Fisher said he had noticed a steady stream of applications for rental properties still flowing in.

He said very few residents were having difficulties negotiating with their landlord.

“I’ve found that even those workers that were stood down have been able to cover rent using Centrelink payments,” he said.