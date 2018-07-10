Support for local teen in critical condition after crash

A GoFundme page has been set up to raise funds for Ty Ohara and his family.

ADAM O'Hara received a phone call that every parent dreads.

He was told the chilling news that a car had collided with a tree and two boys aged 12 and 15 were hospitalised both listed in critical conditions.

One of those boys was his son, Ty.

Since that day Adam's world has been turned upside down and in the aftermath community support is shining through.

A fundraising campaign has been created following the devastating crash, which saw a Toyota RAV4 crash into a large tree at Nana Glen.

One of the boys was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, the other to John Hunter Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A police investigation has since been launched into the circumstances surrounding the car crash.

Kristy Knight has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds and support the family.

"I am raising funds for Ty O'Hara and his father Adam, a single father to Ty and five others," Kristy wrote.

"On July 1 (Adam) received a phone call no parent wants to hear. Ty, who is only 15, has been in a very serious accident. He is critical and is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Ty was handed the keys of a vehicle to move it to a flat surface to put some oil into the car, he must have decided to take it a little further.

"Ty has been driving for a little while now out in the bush helping his father, skidding logs and driving trucks, but this Sunday afternoon a very tragic freak accident happened leaving him in the condition he's in today.

"Ty is still in a critical condition and on life support fighting for his life.

"Adam, his father, hates asking for help but they are doing it very hard. He hasn't been working and won't be able to go back to work for a very long time.

"Any funds, little or big, will take a lot of stress of Adam and his family and he will be able to give Ty the proper care he needs by being able to be there with him instead of rushing back to work leaving him on his own in the hospital just to get money to pay for accommodation food medical and travel expenses."

So far, the campaign has raised $290 towards the goal of $5000.

