Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
News

Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a chat with a mate has turned into a grand plan for former New Zealand serviceman Jon Felton.

Mr Felton is looking to start a Young Veterans group in Central Queensland to provide more support for "younger, contemporary veterans".

"I think there's a lot of veterans out there that just want to talk and share their experiences," Mr Felton said.

He said the group would organise activities for veterans and their families.

Barbecues and camping trips were a couple of Mr Felton's ideas.

Planning is still in early stages, and anyone interested in getting involved in the group can email jonfelton@hotmail .com.

australian veterans young veterans
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boys weekend away at Airlie like something from The Hangover

        premium_icon Boys weekend away at Airlie like something from The Hangover

        News IT was worthy of a movie script but Mark Kevin Maber-Mckee’s actions won’t make him famous.

        Accused online predator case to go to higher court

        premium_icon Accused online predator case to go to higher court

        Crime Alleged internet predator accused of trying to hook up with underage children while...

        Wheels in motion to future-proof a piece of Bowen history

        premium_icon Wheels in motion to future-proof a piece of Bowen history

        News A historic 150-year-old home will get a new lease on life

        Meet Laura: From the border to the Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Meet Laura: From the border to the Barrier Reef

        News Our new reporter has hit the ground running in her new post.