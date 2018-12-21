Support local business

A DOLLAR spent locally is the gift that keeps on giving, and coming into the silly season, it's more important than ever to keep local businesses and the economy afloat.

Small businesses represent 97.4 per cent of all businesses in the state, employ around 44 per cent of Queensland's private sector workforce, and are vital in driving economic progress.

President of the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce Allan Milostic said many local businesses have felt the pinch since the Airlie Beach foreshore revitalisation project started in September, which he acknowledges needed to be done.

"When it's done, it will be terrific, but in the meantime we're (local businesses) paying the price,” Mr Milostic said.

"Small businesses put back in far more than the bigger businesses. They're the ones that sponsor local sporting teams and employ local people.”

Mr Milostic said December was always a good month for businesses, but the cancellation of two cruise ships last week would have been a blow to some, especially in the retail sector.

"If businesses aren't viable, they move away from the region and it starts that downward spiral,” he said.

Owner of Aurealis Creative Jewellery Design Sonja Scharmann confirmed the cancellation of the cruise ships had been disappointing for her bricks and mortar store, but for her, the biggest hit was the Airlie Beach revitalisation project.

"The biggest impact for me has been the council fence - I lost about 50 per cent of foot traffic, but it's been taken down now which I am happy about. I'm thankful for the custom jobs I am commissioned for and jewellery repairs.”

Ms Scharmann employs two first year apprentice jewellers, and without her business they'd have to move away to further their training and careers.

McDonald's business manager Russell Smith believes it's a combination of negative press the region has seen, as well as Hayman and Daydream Island being closed, which has seen a downturn in profits. One hundred and eighty staff are employed across the three stores.

"We're down majorly this December - we're looking at 20-25 per cent negative sales,” Mr Smith said.

"Supporting local business just helps the wider community in general, because we are all a community at the end of the day.”

Co-owner of Master Butchers Karen Rix said keeping funds local is important.

"Your butcher will be the one cooking your ham, but don't just consider food - consider the other little retail businesses. They might have a little lamp or something that's a bit different, and if you shop there, then they might be able to enrol their kids at the local swim school,” she said.