Support region's fighters in coming karate tournament

Whitsunday karate competitors who took part in a Sydney national tournament last year. Contributed

KARATE: Next Saturday, May 26, more than 100 athletes will converge on Cannonvale State School's hall for the 2018 All Australian Kyokushin Junior and Colts Karate Championships.

Running from 10am to 3.30pm, the tournament will be the one opportunity a year local junior karate students who can't afford to travel to compete get to showcase their fighting skills.

Kyokushin Karate dojos in Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamilton Island will compete in weight and grade divisions in full contact 'kumite' fighting.

Organisers are encouraging the community to come and support the local juniors and welcome those travelling from Brisbane, Mackay and Townsville to the region.

Spectator entry costs: adult $10, child $5 (five yrs +), $25 family (two adults + two children).

There will also be a fully stocked canteen and food available for purchase at the event.