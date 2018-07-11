Support shown by community for baby Mia

HELPING HAND: Local girl Isabelle Kratz and founder of The Scarlett May Foundation Aidan Lamberth providing meals to baby Mia's parents Nicole and Benjamin Depuit.

HELPING HAND: Local girl Isabelle Kratz and founder of The Scarlett May Foundation Aidan Lamberth providing meals to baby Mia's parents Nicole and Benjamin Depuit.

THE Whitsundays have rallied behind local baby Mia Depuit, after a whirlwind fortnight which had the one-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer and flown to Brisbane for immediate treatment.

Parents Nicole and Benjamin Depuit are staying at Ronald McDonald House, and will be in Brisbane indefinitely.

Mr Depuit, an electrician, has taken time off work.

After hearing Mia's story, 12-year-old Cannonvale student Isabelle Kratz, who was in Brisbane for musical rehearsals, got in touch with her family members Aidan and Renee Lamberth.

Whitsunday family Nicole and Benjamin Depuit and their one-year-old daughter Mia.

The Lamberths understand what is it like to care for a critically ill child and after their ten-month-old daughter Scarlett died in 2014 the couple started The Scarlett May Foundation.

The foundation provides nourishing, healthy, home-cooked meals for parents of sick children who often forget to take care of themselves in the stressful time, as well as a counselling service.

Aspiring beauty queen and Cannonvale State School school captain Isabelle spent her days off rehearsal cooking in the charity's kitchen and put the local family in touch with the organisation to provide meals.

Krystal Warren, Ms Depuit's close friend, said a "massive thank you” to the foundation and the community who had got behind the Depuits.

Ms Warren said residents and businesses could donate to help the family at a GoFundMe page she had set up, and via donation boxes around Whitsunday Plaza businesses and the Jubilee Tavern.

Ms Warren plans to hold a fundraising event at the Jubilee Tavern in the coming weeks with a raffle.

"There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs and all proceeds go directly to Mia and her family,” she said.