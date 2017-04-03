Supporting the community around the clock

Roz and Nick Woodham kept Airlie Beach Night Owl open from Wednesday last week.

CUSTOMERS have literally hugged Night Owl Airlie Beach owners Rox and Nick Woodham.

The convenience store was the first to open on Airlie Beach's main street since Cyclone Debbie hit the coast, operating since Wednesday last week.

Owner Mr Woodham said they made the decision to serve the community because people needed them the most during times of crisis.

"We have had people hug us, that's what we are here for, and we have had a bit of mental trauma as well and talking to people is important," he said.

"People were in tears because they had nothing to do and nowhere to go.

"People were desperate and needed food and we had plenty to offer."

The store, which has been running from generator power, experienced significant foot traffic over the week with more than $30,000 circulated from their ATM machine.

Night Owl Airlie Beach (next to Shoe Biz) is trading from 7am-10pm everyday with items such as break, milk, water, pantry items and coffee available.

The second Night Owl store located at 293 Shute Harbour Road will not be able to open until power is returned due to minor cyclone and storm damage.