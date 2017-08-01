Supporting the welfare of Whitsunday people

GIVING back to the community is what motivates the staff at the Jubilee Tavern.

This is why a number of generous donations have been sent out in support of local people in recent weeks.

Jubilee Tavern general manager Craig Bradley said $4800 had been given to support a local man battling cancer who did not want to be named, in addition to $2000 to Garry Harris who rolled his truck near Bowen and $600 to Anthony Pendlebury who suffered injuries from a motorbike accident at Kelsey Creek.

"I know we are in a tourist area but we rely heavily on locals so that's why we try to give back to the community whenever we can," Mr Bradley said.

The Jubilee Tavern also donated $500 to the Airlie Beach RSL sub branch in recognition of the positive role the organisation serves.

Sub branch vice president Bill Rose said the money would support veteran families in need of help and meet the running costs of the RSL bus.

"We have been supported by the community and like to give back. You don't have to wear a uniform to help," Mr Rose said.

Mr Bradley said he appreciated the Airlie Beach RSL club using their bus to support the Tavern's Bullarama event in June.