Supporting Whitsunday tradies

Tradies board ferries bound for the Whitsunday Islands to continue reconstruction after Cyclone Debbie.

IN THE wake of Cyclone Debbie, Whitsunday Regional Council is urging residents to get behind local tradies when dealing with insurance claims.

The idea was raised last Friday at an economic sub-group meeting in Proserpine.

The sub-group, which is one of four under the guidance of the council's Local Recovery Group, agreed there was an opportunity to help local people receive the business by insisting insurance providers use local companies.

Division 3 councillor and Chair of the Local Recovery Group, John Collins said it was an important message for the community to take on board.

"With many businesses struggling to get back on their feet after Cyclone Debbie, the community can help out by shopping local and supporting our local tradespeople," he said.

"You can ask your insurance provider to use a Whitsundays business instead of their usual suppliers, who may be from other cities and regions across Australia."

Consultations with a range of advisory groups and government agencies across the region will continue over coming months.