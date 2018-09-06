Surf rage could lead to attempted murder charge

UPDATE, 12.25pm: A MAN whom police allege held a woman's head underwater in a surf rage incident at Lennox Head last month could face a charge of attempted murder.

Richmond Police District Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a 55-year-old man on a surf mat allegedly held a 54-year-old woman underwater after the pair collided on a wave at Lennox Head on August 22.

Insp Lindsay said there was every chance the charge could be upgraded to attempted murder.

"There is a chance…very much so, these are very serious matters," he said.

"This is a very worrying situation for someone to be held under water until they believe they will drown and we will allege she feigned or faked unconsciousness to be let go by the man."

Insp Lindsay said police will also allege the incident was captured on video and will be presented to the court.

"We will allege the video was taken by chance of someone else out in the surf," he said.

"This incident is a worrying and despicable act on a victim who is just out having a surf and trying to enjoy the environment."

He said anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Insp Lindsay said everyone needed to remember that the law applied to everyone on the land and in the water.

"An incident like this is worrying and very concerning," he said.

"Everyone needs to show respect and remember of the laws of the land also apply when you are surfing."

Original story: A LENNOX Head man will face court after he allegedly pushed a woman's head underwater a number of times after they clashed in the surf.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the incident happened about 11am on August 22.

"A 56 year old Lennox Head man was surfing at Lennox Point. At this time a woman was using a surfmat nearby," he said.

"At some point both the 56 year old and the woman have caught the same wave in and made accidental physical contact with each other.

"Police will further allege that the 56 year old has taken hold of the woman and pushed her head underwater.

"The woman resurfaced three times but as pushed back under water again.

"This only stopped when the woman went limp in order to feign unconsciousness."

The incident was reported to Ballina police on September 4 and, as a result, the 56-year-old man was served with a future court attendance notice for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in October.