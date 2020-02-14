Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

EX-tropical Cyclone Uesi won't be adding to the rainfall total in the Gympie region but it could temporarily change the shape of the Cooloola Coast.

The intense tropical pressure system, that yesterday had lost some of its force as it tracked southwest into cooler waters, was still similar to a Category 2 cyclone.

Yesterday afternoon, it was 600km off the shore of New South Wales and expected to pass over Lord Howe Island overnight.

Bye bye Uesi. Ex-cyclone Uesi takes its way down the coast below the Sunshine Coast and is forecast to veer away towards New Zealand's South Island

It posed no direct threat to Queensland but was expected to drum up hazardous surf, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

"We will not see a direct impact from rain or strong winds, but it is whipping up some rather large and powerful easterly swells," he said.

Seas south of Fraser Island could see swells more than three times the size of normal today, he said, before conditions ease over tomorrow and Sunday.

Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather

Easterly swells on the Cooloola Coast were expected to reach between 2-3m and could reach 3.5m, with an increased period between waves from the usual 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

He said the prolonged break between waves could catch out people in the water.

"It's particularly dangerous for rock fishers, swimmers and boaties," he said.

There was potential for closed beaches on the Sunshine Coast, including the Cooloola Coast, he said.

The combination of large swells and high tides could cause beach erosion.