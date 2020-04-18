Menu
Six coronavirus patients has been released from Mackay Hospital and Health Service after fully recovering from the virus. Photo: Tony Martin
Health

Surge in recoveries as Mackay COVID-19 patients released

Zizi Averill
18th Apr 2020 2:36 PM
SIX coronavirus patients from the Mackay region have been released from isolation after fully recovering from the virus.

Today, Queensland Health announced the patients were no longer presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 11.

On Friday the number of recovered cases was only five people.

Four patients in the Mackay Hospital and Health Service region are still displaying active symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Health reported that the infection rate has remained steady, with no new infections in Mackay.

Across the state there were eight new cases, bringing the state's total to 1014.

Queensland Health data showed recovery rates were high, as 73 per cent of patients diagnosed with coronavirus have fully recovered.

Tragically today, an 83-year-old Queensland man, who was a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, died in a Sydney hospital.

To date, six Queenslanders have died of coronavirus.

