Surprise birthday party for 90-year-old Proserpine lady

Surprise 90th birthday party for Stella Buckley, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. From left, Stella, grandson Stacey Hinschen, daughter Sandra Hinschen and great granddaughter Matilda Hinschen, 9 (at front).

FIFTY people turned out to celebrate Stella Buckley’s 90th birthday this morning at the Proserpine Nursing Home.

People came from all over Queensland, from Townsville to Bundaberg, for the surprise celebration of a very popular lady, who first came to Proserpine in 1954.

Since then, Mrs Buckley, who has four children, has gone on to have 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, who are spread ‘all over Queensland and Australia’.

The birthday celebration took place in the activities room of the Proserpine Nursing Home, which was festooned with red and white balloons.

The birthday was marked with a cake with mauve icing and deep red flowers, and everyone enjoyed sandwiches, quiches, party pies and fruit, courtesy of the Grand Central Hotel.

A wishing well was set up for donations instead of gifts for Stella, who was born in Oakey, west of Toowoomba, and has lived at the nursing home for nearly 18 years.

All her friends from the nursing home were at the surprise party, as well as friends from Blue Care.

“Mum was really surprised,” daughter Sandra Hinschen said on Saturday.

“We took her out for lunch, at the Grand Central Hotel, on Wednesday, which was her actual birthday.

“So far, she’s had four birthday cakes!”

Asked if her mum had any indulgences, Sandra said she liked Baileys with milk and generally enjoying herself.