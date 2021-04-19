Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Crime

Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance

Tara Miko
19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers’ attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.

Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had “no lawful reason” to be carrying the knife at the time.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

mackay crime whitsunday crime whitsunday police news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Severely obese’ Queenslanders to have first grab at jab

        Premium Content ‘Severely obese’ Queenslanders to have first grab at jab

        News Queenslanders with a BMI of 35 or over and classified as “severely obese” are now eligible for priority COVID-19 vaccinations.

        Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        Premium Content Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        News The Queen has farewelled Prince Philip during an emotional funeral

        How police will keep cracking down on impaired driving

        Premium Content How police will keep cracking down on impaired driving

        Crime Impaired motorists are being warned they will be caught as police boost...

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000...