The surprising secret to this sporting teams success

SECRET TO SUCCESS: The Bowen under twelve division one soccer team using yoga to limber up before training.

AN UNCONVENTIONAL warm-up technique may have been the secret to success for one local sports team this season.

The Under 12's Bowen Blast first division team has powered their way to a grand final berth in Mackay next weekend after a commanding season of football.

Having a positive points difference of +94 and sitting on the top of the ladder going into the finals, they are the clear favourites against their competition.

There's no doubt that hard work, dedication and natural talent have helped them on the field, but it's what they have done off the field that may have separated them from their competition.

Before each match and training session, you can see the team partake in a yoga class to limber up and stretch their muscles.

It's definitely not every day you see a group of twelve-year-olds deep in a yoga session, let alone ones so dedicated to their sport, but team coach Ron Lust said it has been one of the best things the team has done for their season.

"We started the season and we could see how inflexible the kids were and we know that kids that have tight muscles are more prone to injury," he said.

"The yoga classes have really kept them limber and it's definitely translated on to the field as well."

Mr Lust's wife, Jen Lust, said that having a background in fitness she originally walked the team through a session but decided to ask her friend Faraday Rosenberg to help.

"Faraday is accreditated and has a history of helping athletes in sports like sailing, and she was happy to help," she said.

A 2018 Macquarie University study found that for older children aged over 11 and up to 16 years, the rate of sporting-related injury had increased by more than 1 per cent each year.

Adopting prevention initiatives such as adequate stretching and flexibility was the highest recommendation for reducing sports-related injuries.

Mr Lust said that yoga may have played a part in the young teams success, but their communication is the key to bring them into the final.

"They're starting to gel now and all figuring out their place in the team," he said.

"They've all got amazing individual skills so when you get them working together, it's a recipe for success."