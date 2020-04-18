Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COVIDBUSINESS_17APR20
QLD_CP_NEWS_COVIDBUSINESS_17APR20
News

’Survival of the fittest’: Tattoo industry in crisis

by Pete Martinelli
18th Apr 2020 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS tattoo operator is warning that the industry is likely to be whittled down to a few major studios if coronavirus restrictions continue unabated.

Tattoo studios fell victim to the COVID-19 shutdown last month, along with, but not limited to beauticians, tanning salons, spas and massage therapists.

"It is 100 per cent survival of the fittest. I think only the major studios will survive," Black Temple Tattoo studio owner Dean Statue said.

Black Temple Tattoo studio owner Dean Statue says lockdown is killing his indsutry with the danger of a blackmarket looming. Black Temple Tattoo studio artists Samuel Astorga, Kerri Brinsden, Dean Statue and Eddie Bernal. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Black Temple Tattoo studio owner Dean Statue says lockdown is killing his indsutry with the danger of a blackmarket looming. Black Temple Tattoo studio artists Samuel Astorga, Kerri Brinsden, Dean Statue and Eddie Bernal. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

The Lake St studio depends on the tourist trade for 60 per cent of its business.

When restrictions are eased, the remaining local clientele share would be stretched to satisfy a saturated marketplace in Cairns.

He warned an illegal underground tattoo scene could emerge if artists were not able to find work. "Most of the other artists will have to look for other work or turn to the black market. You can see an underground opening up in time once artists dig into their savings," Mr Statue said.

coronaviruspromo

"Having the temptation to tattoo from home - while obviously illegal - would keep them earning to put food on their plate.

"We don't want that to happen. You'd want to steer clear of any backyard operation, although I can understand why artists would do that."

Mr Statue said the tattoo industry was well placed to respond to scaled-back restrictions and continue operating with strict social distancing.

"We can easily move to a booking-only situation to stop random walk-ins," he said.

"We already have sterilisation measures in place: constantly changing everything, disinfecting every surface, changing gloves and masks."

Originally published as 'Survival of the fittest': Tattoo industry in crisis

More Stories

business closures coronavirus coronavirus restrictions tattoos

Just In

    Why world turned on the WHO

    Why world turned on the WHO
    • 18th Apr 2020 7:56 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surge in recoveries as Mackay COVID-19 patients released

        premium_icon Surge in recoveries as Mackay COVID-19 patients released

        Health Six coronavirus patients have been released after fully recovering from the virus

        Poppies for “everyone” on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Poppies for “everyone” on Anzac Day

        News Cannonvale resident Maz McDougall has raised enough money to buy 2,500 poppies so...

        Meech Philpott ‘one of the lucky ones’

        premium_icon Meech Philpott ‘one of the lucky ones’

        Health ‘I really dodged a massive bullet, because there was a real possibility I wouldn’t...

        $200 million bid to keep Virgin flying to Mackay

        premium_icon $200 million bid to keep Virgin flying to Mackay

        Business A bailout could have direct cost savings for Mackay as the government launches...