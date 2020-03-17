Menu
Jonathan LaPaglia on Australian Survivor.
TV

Survivor favourite booted from game

17th Mar 2020 9:15 PM

Perhaps this season's most loveable Survivor player bid the game farewell during Tuesday night's episode, with Shonee Fairfax sent packing.

The previous night's tribal council had been particularly tense, with Shonee and core alliance members AK and Brooke almost drawing rocks to decide who went home until they were wooed by a last-minute pitch from Sharn.

The Noosa native had vowed to form a new alliance with them, working together from now on - but just an episode later, it was exposed as a lie.

David - who had opted not to play an immunity idol - looked nervous as three votes were read for him, but Shonee copped four votes. It meant Sharn had turned on her - and earned Sharn this pretty menacing side-eye:

Shonee: Not happy, Sharn.

 

"I can't believe I finally had my torch snuffed… I have had so many lives out here," said Shonee after her eviction. "I think Sharn stayed with her alliance because she's playing it safe. She can easily get to top four in that… I just hope she doesn't come second again."

Shonee's elimination came after Survivor fans woke to shocking news on Tuesday with the announcement that for the first time, Jonathan LaPaglia will not host the season's finale episode in person.

Based in the US, LaPaglia faced strict new travel restrictions around self-isolating were he to fly back to Sydney for the finale taping, scheduled to take place this Thursday in Sydney.

Instead, LaPaglia will helm the final via satellite, with fellow Ten presenter Osher Gunsberg in-studio to help MC.

Australian Survivor continues 7:30pm Wednesday on Ten.

