Survivor says shark attack was 'freak accident'

RETALIATION: AIrlie Beach man Ryan Bowring says he must have entered the water on top of a shark. Emma Murray

A SHARK attack survivor had only been in the water 20 seconds before he felt the first bite in what he called a "freak accident”.

Ryan Bowring is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital following the attack on Monday at Block Reef about 10 nautical miles from Hardy Reef in the Whitsundays.

The 25-year-old said he believed he must have entered the water on top of the shark at the time it attacked him, biting his right buttock and left hip.

"Contrary to reports I was not spearfishing or diving in what was about three metres of water,” he said in a statement.

"I had been in the water for about 20 seconds about to lead a snorkelling tour, when I felt the initial bump and bite.”

Mr Bowring was working as first mate on luxury yacht DeLisle.

"I can only assume that when I entered the water I must have come in on top of, or surprised the Grey Reef Shark, causing it to retaliate,” Mr Bowring said.

"The reef is a stunning place, full of incredible marine life and I have been disappointed that what was really a freak accident has been portrayed as something more sinister.”

RACQ CQ Rescue chopper and critical-care paramedics airlifted Mr Bowing from the Hardy Reef helipad. He is recovering in Mackay Base Hospital following surgery on Monday night.

Mr Bowring had organised to speak with media but pulled the pin at the last moment, issuing a statement through an external PR company instead.

"I am doing ok and really want to take the opportunity to thank my crew mates, the RACQ CQ Helicopter staff and members of the emergency services for their help,” he said.

The DeLisle's management also released a statement about the incident.

A representative said two crew members were in the water assessing conditions before leading guests on a snorkelling tour of the reef.

They had been clearing their masks when Mr Bowring was bitten by a 1.5 metre shark.

He was immediately returned to the yacht where he received first aid while waiting for the rescue chopper.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler described the incident as "very unfortunate”.

"We are encouraged to hear the young man has remained in a stable condition throughout this incident, and once arriving at the pontoon was able to walk himself to the rescue helicopter,” she said.

Federal MP George Christensen said he was waiting to see the full details of what occurred, but said he didn't want the incident to be "over-hyped.”

"We've had single-digit attacks, it's not a common occurrence and we need to work out what is causing the recent spate of attacks,” he said.

Originally from Hobart, Mr Bowring relocated to Airlie Beach last year to work as a skipper for Southern Cross Sailing Adventures. He thanked everyone who had asked after him following the attack.

"At this stage I am being well looked after in hospital after surgery last night and my focus is on recovering and getting back to work. I would appreciate that you respect my privacy during this time,” Mr Bowring said.

This is the fourth shark attack in the Whitsundays in the last six months with one resulting in the tragic death of Melbourne doctor Dan Christidis.