Survivor’s ‘nice guy’ goes down swinging

Affable nice guy Johnny Eastoe went down swinging during a lively tribal council in Wednesday night's episode of Survivor: All-Stars.

Sensing he was in trouble, the Kalgoorlie gold miner turned on several of his tribemates, accusing Locky and Brooke of being the "husband and wife" secretly controlling the tribe.

Locky and Brooke chuckle at the suggestion they're running the show.

"They're one and two … and then everyone else is third or fourth fiddle," he told host Jonathan LaPaglia. "And if people weren't so cautious here, you could change that status quo."

"It's not as though there's not enough people here outside of that alliance to make a stand and make a change," he continued.

Tribemate Mat Rogers presented his immunity idol before the votes were read, playing it for himself so any votes cast for him would not count.

Johnny makes a last-ditch effort to save his own skin.

And it's lucky for him he did, because both Mat and John scored three votes. With Mat immune, Johnny was sent packing.

"The best haircut in the game is now gone. Locky and Brooke are steering the ship, and anyone outside that is in a very precarious position," John said after his exit.

"I honestly think had Flick got in on that vote, it would've changed everything," he said, as audiences were shown Flick - who declined his offer to flip on her alliance - casting her vote for John.

He finished his run in All-Stars with a message to his now former tribemate.

"Flick: Just grow a set."

Flick definitely wasn't flipping for Johnny.

Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm next Monday on Ten.